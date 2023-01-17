Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Related
Two River Theater Aims at Racism, High Art in "Living & Breathing"
What happens when life imitates art too literally? Lots of drama. Two River Theater is presenting the world debut of “Living & Breathing,” a world premiere play by Mando Alvarado. This new play examines the world of high art, racial identity, and a friend group that’s ready to buckle. Jersey Arts goes to rehearsal in Red Bank to learn more from the team behind this new show.
Madonna: The Celebration Tour
Madonna is heading back on tour! Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour named Madonna: The Celebration Tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, NL on Friday, December 1st at Ziggo Dome.
Just Add Sound Presents National Day of Racial Healing
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Just ADD Sound presents 2023 National Day of Racial Healing on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:00pm on ZOOM and Facebook LIVE. Through interviews, performances and a Q & A, Just ADD Sound explores “Redefining and Rebuilding Community” related to race and racism. This event is Free and Open to the Public but audiences must register in advance.
The Adelphi Orchestra presents Symphonic Voyages
(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 69th Season of "Music for All" with "Symphonic Voyages" on March 18th & 19th. The concert is under the baton of maestro Jason Tramm and features cello virtuoso Bethany Bobbs, (A prize winner of the 2022 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in Dvorak's Concerto for Cello in B minor. Also on the program is Rossini's La Cenerentola Overture and Mendelssohn's Symphony no 3 in A minor, Op. 56 "Scottish".
NJPAC presents Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show
(NEWARK, NJ) -- All hail the queen! Sasha Velour: The Big Reveal Live Show makes it way to Newark on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8:00pm in NJPAC's intimate Victoria Theater. Sasha Velour is a gender-fluid drag queen. Her first book, The Big Reveal, An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, will be published April 2023 with Harper.
The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two Exhibits by Christopher López
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two exhibits by photo-based artist and arts educator, Christopher López. "The Fires: Hoboken 1978-1982" shines a light on horrific events from Hoboken's early period of gentrification. This visual and oral history project will be on display in their Main Gallery. A companion installation "(UN)ERASED" will be on display in their Upper Gallery. Both exhibits open on Sunday, Sunday January 22 and an opening reception will take place that day at 2:00pm.
The Excellent Documentary The Language I Speak opens the 2023 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, January 27!
The Language I Speak, an excellent and very informative documentary on regional varieties of spoken English in America, will be playing online for 24 hours and in-person at Voorhees Hall #105/Rutgers University, 71 Hamilton Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey at 7PM on the Festival opening day-Friday, January 27, 2023. Here...
Art in the Atrium presents "Soul of African American Art" visual art exhibit at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Art in the Atrium, Inc. (ATA), a non-profit volunteer arts organization founded in Morris County that champions Black art excellence, returns with its second major exhibition at Mayo Performing Arts Center's Art Upstairs and Starlight Galleries. In its continued partnership with MPAC, ATA presents "Soul of African American Art." The exhibit runs now through March 5.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Keep Movin'" by The Vice Rags
“Keep Movin’,” the first single off Asbury Park-based Mint 400 recording act The Vice Rags’ new EP, “Midnight Ride,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. It’s great to see the invaluable North Jersey indie Mint 400 Records working with more and more Asbury Park bands. Yawn Mower, Lowlight, The Extensions, and Renee Maskin are among them, but one of the first was The Vice Rags, a good-rockin’ mash-up between the early rock ‘n’ roll of Elvis Presley and Little Richard with the alternative sounds the four members played in previous bands, such as Mars Needs Women, Kid With Man Head, Dibs, Acid, The Blakes, and Readymade Breakup.
"Just Epic!" Daniil Trifonov and the NJSO LIVE! at MPAC
It’s a brisk Sunday, January 8, 2023 afternoon as music lovers make their way inside Morristown, NJ’s MPAC for a concert by classical piano virtuoso Daniil Trifonov and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Xian Zhang. Daniil Trifonov was born in the Soviet Union...
International Volcano Wine Conference to Take Place June 21st
(NEW YORK, NY) -- //PRWEB) John Szabo, Master Sommelier and award-winning author, in concert with Volcanic Wines International (VWI) have announced the return of the ‘International Volcanic Wine Conference (IVWC)’, which will take place in New York City on June 21st, 2023. The event follows the highly successful previous editions, held in March 2018 and in June 2019, and Szabo’s acclaimed book on the subject, ‘Volcanic Wines: Salt, Grit and Power,’ published in 2016.
McDonald's Gospelfest returns to Prudential Center on May 13th
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Annual McDonald's Gospelfest returns to Prudential Center on Mother's Day Weekend Saturday, May 13, 2023, for the biggest and best gospel event of the year. This year's event will celebrate the 40th Year Anniversary of McDonald's Gospelfest. Live performances to help celebrate the anniversary are Hezekiah Walker and Love Fellowship Choir, the Legendary Clark Sisters and so many more!
Centenary Stage Company presents "The Ladykillers"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company presents The Ladykillers from February 17 – March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus in Hackettstown. In the play, a sweet little old lady alone in her house is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing.
PHOTOS from "Broadway Bound" at Algonquin Arts Theatre
(MANASQUAN, NJ) -- Algonquin Arts Theatre is presenting Broadway Bound by Neil Simon from January 20 through January 29. This is the poignant and funny conclusion of the semi-autobiographical Eugene trilogy following Brighton Beach Memoirs (2020) and Biloxi Blues (2021). Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. Eugene...
And We’re Off! - Pro Arts Jersey City and SHIM Art Network presented by Clifton Arts Center
(CLIFTON, NJ) -- And We’re Off! - Pro Arts Jersey City and SHIM Art Network presented by Clifton Arts Center, on display from January 21 to February 25, 2023. This is their first exhibition of 2023. The leadership team of Pro Arts knows that once the new year begins, they are in a race to carry-out the busy exhibition & event calendar they promise members every year.
The Nimbus Rose Gala to Take Place February 11th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- The Nimbus Rose Gala: A Fundraiser for Nimbus' Artistic & Educational Programs will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00pm. The evening will honor the contributions of Sam Pesin (Friends of Liberty State Park), Annette Chaparro (NJ State Assembly and Arts Advocate) & Cristina Marte (Arts Educator and Advocate).
Dan and Claudia Zanes to perform a family-friendly concert at Nassau Presbyterian Church
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Discover “the gold standard in kids’ music” (NPR) when Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes present a fun-filled afternoon at Nassau Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 21 at 5:00pm. The duo will perform Dan’s greatest hits as well as folk and blues classics from their popular new songbook, ‘Dan Zanes House Party! A Family Roots Music Treasury.”
Princeton Makes Talks Series Features Visual Artist Adriana Groza
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, January 19, at 7:00 pm, visual artist Adriana Groza will be the featured speaker for the “Inside the Artist’s Studio” talk series at Princeton Makes in the Princeton Shopping Center. Groza, a studio member of the Princeton Makes artist cooperative, specializes in creating stunning fluid acrylic abstract art. She will share insights about her practice and demonstrate her techniques and process.
Musicians on a Mission & Monmouth County Park System Present "Come to Your Senses"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Musicians on Mission (MOAM) and the Monmouth County Park System have teamed to present “Come to Your Senses,” a sensory feast that will benefit Special People United to Ride (SPUR), a nonprofit that provides the disabled with the opportunity to achieve personal goals through therapeutic horsemanship. The event takes place on Sunday, February 26 at The Gallery at Thompson Park on Newmans Spring Road (Route 520) in the Lincroft section of the township. It begins at 5:00pm and will stimulate all five senses.
First Exhibition for Art at Whitechapel Projects Opens Feb. 5th
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- "Finely Bursting Through" - Inaugural exhibition for Art at Whitechapel Projects will open on February 5, 2023 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. The exhibition features work by Elaine Su-Hui, Amanda Morales, Scott Szegeski, and Ori Carino. It was organized by Aimée McElroy & Summer Deaver. The...
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0