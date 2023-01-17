“Keep Movin’,” the first single off Asbury Park-based Mint 400 recording act The Vice Rags’ new EP, “Midnight Ride,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. It’s great to see the invaluable North Jersey indie Mint 400 Records working with more and more Asbury Park bands. Yawn Mower, Lowlight, The Extensions, and Renee Maskin are among them, but one of the first was The Vice Rags, a good-rockin’ mash-up between the early rock ‘n’ roll of Elvis Presley and Little Richard with the alternative sounds the four members played in previous bands, such as Mars Needs Women, Kid With Man Head, Dibs, Acid, The Blakes, and Readymade Breakup.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO