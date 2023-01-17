Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Three people flee Stone Street apartment fire, cause under investigation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three people fled their apartment house in Watertown Thursday afternoon. Flames were reported at 205 Stone Street around 2:45 p.m. According to the Watertown Fire Department, crews found a fire on the second floor of the two-and-a-half story duplex. It was contained to that room.
wwnytv.com
Lewis County home destroyed in early morning fire
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Turin home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say the fire was called in around 2 a.m. by someone at the 5111 State Route 26 home, which is owned by Clark Miller. The caller reported flames coming out...
informnny.com
20-year-old pedestrian dead, hit by multiple cars on I-81
TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by many vehicles on I-81 northbound near mile marker 101.3 in the Town of Hastings on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:49 p.m. according to New York State Police. Troopers say that when they arrived on...
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
wwnytv.com
3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
WKTV
Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Jefferson County: Troopers
CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Christopher P. Robertson, 30, of Chaumont, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
flackbroadcasting.com
Man who allegedly obstructed traffic and acted in threatening manner released with appearance tickets: OCSO
ROME- A man blocking traffic and acting in a threatening manner towards others was arrested and let go by police in Oneida County Wednesday, authorities say. John A. Rathbun, 25, was arrested by the Oneida County Sherriff’s Office following complaints in the city of Rome, NY. He was officially charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Rome PD, Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. According to Cpt. Kevin James, police are looking for 39-year-old Steven C. Cruz of W. Thomas Street in Rome on a handful of charges including Assault.
WKTV
2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County
Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
wwnytv.com
Snow off & on today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed precipitation has changed to snow. We’ll see that snow from time to time as we head through the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy when it’s not snowing. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Snow tapers off overnight. Lows will be in...
rochesterregional.org
Structural Steel Works Begins in Potsdam
POTSDAM, NY – The second phase of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion (RCP) construction project involves the erection of the first structural steel columns. A crane was delivered to the Hospital’s main campus on Monday, January 16, 2023 and in less than 24-hours, the skeleton of the Pavilion began taking shape. The largest piece of steel to be lifted into place will be an I-beam, weighing in at nine tons, and a total of 1,100 tons of steel will be used.
wwnytv.com
Watertown continues working on new zoning plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown continues to create a new plan on what can we where in the city, meaning it’s looking at it’s zoning. The city is on its way to simplifying it’s zoning, reducing it from twelve down to eight. The new zoning will...
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
wwnytv.com
Breakfast buffet to benefit family who lost home to fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Cape Vincent Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to help a family who lost their home to a Christmas Day fire. Bill Kirchgessner from the Lions Club and Kristie Stumpf Rork from the Chamber talked about a breakfast buffet this weekend to help the St. Onge family.
UPDATE: Mom and five-month-old child found
UPDATE (5:00 p.m. 1/18/2023) — Alice and Kataleena Fenton have been found and are safe according to Syracuse Police Department. ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for your help in locating a 21-year-old mom, who is believed to be suicidal, and her five-month-old daughter. The 21-year-old, Alice Fenton and her […]
wwnytv.com
County takes over Ogdensburg’s overnight police dispatching
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Overnight was the first time St. Lawrence County handled all police dispatching for the city of Ogdensburg. County officials said they were starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday to take over all primary dispatch services and coordinated call response for city police. That coverage lasts until...
WKTV
Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S
SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
