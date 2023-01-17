Read full article on original website
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
US Travel and American Express Renew Partnership
The U.S. Travel Association and American Express have announced the renewal of their successful partnership with American Express returning as U.S. Travel's sole official sponsor and official card for 2023-2024. “We’re thrilled to continue this highly successful partnership, which has been beneficial for both organizations,” said U.S. Travel Association President...
Paris Is the World’s Most Powerful City Destination, According to WTTC
The French capital city and popular destination of Paris is considered the world’s most powerful city destination for a variety of factors, including the travel industry’s contribution to GDP, employment, traveler spending and more, in a new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). City vacations...
Palladium Hotel Group Achieves Revenues of Over $1 Billion, Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Business Volume
Palladium Hotel Group has announced that for the first time in its history, the company expects to exceed one billion euros of managed turnover in 2023. Palladium, which closed the year with a turnover of 948 million euros or roughly $1.027 billion, representing 113 percent more revenue compared to 2021, and 26 percent more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
Amtrak Plans to Begin Replacing Overnight Trains
Amtrak is preparing to replace its overnight trains with more sustainable and efficient models, marking the first step to replace its Long Distance Network, which consists of 14 overnight routes across the United States. Ten manufacturers submitted their ideas on replacement railcars for the network, which include current Superliner I...
KHM Travel Group Expands Commitment to Supporting Diversity
WHY IT RATES: KHM Travel Group, a host agency for travel advisors, is actively developing programs and initiatives to support diversity, equity and inclusion within its agency and body of advisors. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. KHM Travel Group is continuing its commitment to building a culture that...
Celestyal Names New Global Chief Commercial Officer
WHY IT RATES: Lee Haslett brings a variety of key experience as a well-versed travel executive having worked in tour operations and airlines.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Editor. Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has announced the appointment of Lee...
Phil Sproul Appointed CEO of Huntington Travel Group
Phil Sproul, a long time veteran of the Travel Industry, has joined Huntington Travel Group as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), taking control of the well known Consolidator and Tours arm, Escapades by Huntington. Sproul will oversee further development of the Canadian market while expanding the existing business in the United States.
New Amplify Seed Report Shows Deals Fell 35% In the Second Half of 2022
As the tech industry reeled last year from a shaky macroeconomic environment, mass layoffs and poor stock performance, investors and venture capitalists began to tighten their purse strings. The proof is in the numbers: global venture funding slid from $681 billion to just $445 billion between 2021 and 2022, according to data from Crunchbase.
United Reports Strong Fourth Quarter as Airlines Remain Positive on 2023 Outlook
Despite the looming threat of regression, United Airlines and other carriers in the United States are posting strong financial results and remain positive about travel demand. United announced it had exceeded adjusted operating margin guidance in the fourth quarter, reporting an 11.1 percent operating margin. The company also reported a 9.1 percent pre-tax margin, operating revenue growth of 14 percent and increased total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) by 26 percent.
Holland America Line to Expand Casino Space on Five Ships
Holland America Line is expanding the casino space aboard its Pinnacle and Signature Class ships to include more than 140 new slot and video poker machines. Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Koningsdam, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam will get more traditional slots, progressive jackpots and video poker. The casinos also will feature new on-demand slot tournaments.
What Southwest Airlines is Doing to Avoid Repeating Winter Holiday Issues
Southwest Airlines President and CEO Bob Jordan released a statement on Tuesday about what the company is doing to avoid the number of delays and cancellations experienced by travelers during the winter holiday travel period. In total, Southwest canceled more than 16,700 flights between December 21-31. To reduce the risk...
CUPE “Appalled” By Air Transat Decision To Close Flight Attendant Base At YVR
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has released a statement saying it is “appalled” by the news of the closure of the Air Transat base at Vancouver International Airport, which will impact more than 200 flight attendant positions. The union says “this very bad news” is somewhat...
New WTTC Report Reveals Majority of Travelers Seeking Sustainable Travel
Sixty-nine percent of travelers are seeking out sustainable travel options, according to a report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and Trip.com Group, in partnership with Deloitte, showcasing once again how the industry is entering a change-making period for travel from airlines to accommodations and more. MSC Cruises...
Accor Introduces Independent Midscale Hotel Portfolio Handwritten Collection
Global hospitality group Accor announced a brand-new independent midscale hotel portfolio, the Handwritten Collection, with thirteen signed hotels with a goal of reaching 250 properties by 2030. As unique as someone’s handwriting, the hotels in the Handwritten Collection will feature stylishly designed accommodations and host-led hospitality, ranging from bespoke welcome...
Club Med Offers Quality Ski Vacations at Affordable Rates
For many U.S. travelers, Club Med conjures up images of all-inclusive tropical getaways to such destinations as Cancun, the Dominican Republic and Turks Caicos. But the company also features a considerable amount of mountain resorts – upward of 20 – within its portfolio of properties, which provide high-quality ski vacations at affordable rates.
Carnival Corporation Expands SpaceX’s Starlink Wi-Fi Service Across Cruise Lines
Carnival Corporation & plc has reached an agreement with SpaceX to allow for the Starlink Wi-Fi service to be implemented across its global fleet, leading to more reliable Internet service anywhere in the world, including at sea. The corporation first began implementing Starlink in December 2022 with Carnival Cruise Line...
The Essential Saudi Arabia: Must-See Attractions
Planning a journey to Saudi Arabia can feel overwhelming, particularly if you have never visited before. There are so many destinations and sites to choose from within the Kingdom, many of which are located away from major Saudi travel hubs like Riyadh and Jeddah. There are also five unique UNESCO World Heritage sites to choose from, each playing its own part in the history of this unique region of the world.
Richard Branson Announces Consolidated Virgin Hotels Collection Brand
Sir Richard Branson announced that his Virgin Group and Virgin Limited brands would come together under the new parent brand named Virgin Hotels Collection. The two brands will also be joined under the Virgin Hotels Collection brand by Virgin Residences, with plans to boast a significant growth strategy to add more city locations, resorts and residences.
