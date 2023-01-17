Read full article on original website
IGN
All Genshin Impact Codes January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
Grimes says her 2-year-old son with Elon Musk can identify 'obscure rocket design' and shadows 'engineering/strategy meetings'
The mother of the SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter CEO's son X previously said that he'd use the f-word when his "fake" rockets failed to take flight.
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
Autoblog
Boston Dynamics' Atlas shows off its acrobatic skills as a tool-fetching 'gofer'
Ahead of the next inevitable round of herp de derp "Skynet iz here" hot takes on social media, Boston Dynamics showed off more of its Atlas robot's stunning agility and dexterity in a new demo video Wednesday. This time, the humanoid machine had to deliver a tool bag to the top of some scaffolding using only its roboparkour powers.
IGN
Devolver Tumble Time - Official Release Date Trailer
Devolver Tumble Time will be available on mobile devices on January 26, 2023. Watch the latest trailer to learn more about this physics-based puzzle-matching mobile game, including features like daily challenges, weekly maps, and more, as well as the ability to unlock characters from various Devolver games including Gris, Enter the Gungeon, Hotline Miami, Shadow Warrior, Serious Sam, Reigns and more.
IGN
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Neomuna Environment Trailer
In this latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, journey to Neptune and explore the neon metropolis of Neomuna. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
IGN
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN
The Punisher's Latest Victim Shows How Ridiculously Powerful Frank Castle Has Become
Frank Castle has always managed to carve out a corner of the Marvel Universe alongside superhumans, mutants and literal gods, but the latest chapter of Marvel's Punisher comic reveals just how strong Frank Castle has become in his new role as The Hand's Fist of the Beast. Warning: full spoilers...
IGN
Smite Patch Notes 10.1: Fire Giant Update Release Date and Details
Something big is coming to Smite, in a very literal sense. A new God takes the stage in the next Smite update: Surtr, The Fire Giant. Not only do you have the new God Surtr to look forward to, but a new Battle Pass and crossover event with none other than Magic the Gathering.
A viral story about helping a stranger refuse to switch plane seats so 2 friends could sit together has ignited yet another TikTok flight etiquette debate
TikTokers remain divided on seat-swapping etiquette on planes as more stories about people who respond differently to being asked to switch go viral.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Review Discussion - NVC 645
Fire Emblem Engage reviews are out and they are positive… but some are more positive than others. Why is that? Well it's because different people have different tastes, obviously, but do those tastes jibe with our panel of Nintendo enthusiasts? Join Kat Bailey, Reb Valentine, Peer Schneider and Seth Macy.
IGN
Synth Riders Remastered Edition - Official PS VR2 Announcement Trailer
Synth Riders Remastered Edition is a VR rhythm game that lets the music move you as you catch notes, ride the rails, and dodge obstacles in a unique combination of freestyle dancing & fitness workout that’ll allow you to burn calories while having tons of fun at the same time. The remastered version is being offered as a free upgrade for everyone who owns Synth Riders on PlayStation, including all music DLC purchases. Synth Riders Remastered Edition is launching in February 2023 for PS VR2.
IGN
Song in the Smoke: Rekindled - Official PS VR2 Launch Trailer
Song in the Smoke: Rekindled is a single-player survival adventure game set in a vast, beautiful, and deadly world outside of time. Forage for food, medicine, and supplies by day, and remember to keep your campfire lit throughout the dark, dangerous nights. Establish camps wherever you deem fit as you explore and survive this immersive world created from the ground up exclusively for VR. Song in the Smoke: Rekindled is launching on February 22 for PS VR2.
IGN
Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Stellaris' First Contact story pack. First Contact offers a set of new origins and mechanics that give players the chance to tell stories about their civilizations’ early encounters with visitors from the stars — ones that may not have come in peace.
iheart.com
Watch: New Boston Dynamics Video Shows Humanoid Robot Scale Scaffolding
According to BD, the video showcases the robot Atlas' ability to manipulate or interact with its environment, and its high capacity limits for locomotive, sensing, and athletics functions. The team followed up the display with a behind-the-scenes feature, explaining the efforts behind Atlas' dexterity and movements. One of the goals...
IGN
The Last Clockwinder - Official PS VR2 Announcement Trailer
The Last Clockwinder will be available on PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023. Check out the announcement trailer for another look at this sci-fi puzzle automation game about making synchronized machines out of your own clones. In The Last Clockwinder, your mission is to repair the Clocktower: an ancient haven...
IGN
Rez Infinite - Official PS VR2 and PS5 Release Date Trailer
Rez Infinite is a VR shooting game with 360 degrees of mind-blowing synesthesia. Blast your way through waves of enemies and massive transforming bosses, with your every move triggering colors and sounds that sync and blend to the beat of Rez’s legendary techno soundtrack. Rez Infinite is launching on February 22 for PS5 and PS VR2.
IGN
Valorant 6.01 Patch Notes
Patch 6.01 has arrived for Valorant, bringing with it a number of changes for the Lotus map, and a few bug fixes. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the changes within Patch 6.01, as well as a link to the full Patch Notes. Lotus Map Updates. The...
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Retail Box Leaked in China Showcasing Starfield; Sparks Speculation About the Release of the Bethesda Title
It's 2023, which means Starfield is right around the corner. After several delays and waiting, Xbox has confirmed that the long-awaited space RPG title will make its way this year. However, we have yet to hear any details about the title's release date. It seemed like the game will be...
IGN
Sony Confirms List of 30+ Games Coming to PlayStation VR2 During Its Launch Window
Sony has officially confirmed the launch window lineup for PlayStation VR2 through March 2023, and it includes 13 new titles that haven't been announced for the platform before, including Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite. As detailed on PlayStation.Blog, PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023, and more than...
