Synth Riders Remastered Edition is a VR rhythm game that lets the music move you as you catch notes, ride the rails, and dodge obstacles in a unique combination of freestyle dancing & fitness workout that’ll allow you to burn calories while having tons of fun at the same time. The remastered version is being offered as a free upgrade for everyone who owns Synth Riders on PlayStation, including all music DLC purchases. Synth Riders Remastered Edition is launching in February 2023 for PS VR2.

