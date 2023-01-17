Read full article on original website
Related
Joburg Super Kings' Aaron Phangiso reported for suspect bowling action
This is the second time in his career that the left-arm spinner has been reported for his action
BBC
Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens
Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
Sussex bring in Shadab Khan for Vitality Blast
Pakistan legspinner expected to be available for duration of the competition
India wins toss and opts to bat against New Zealand
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — India has won the toss and has opted to bat in the first ODI against New Zealand. This is a three-match ODI series, with the second and third matches to be played in Raipur and Indore, respectively. It will be followed by another three-match T20 contest between these two sides.
Moreeng believes van Niekerk 'will be ready' for T20 World Cup
Having recovered from a long-term ankle injury, she has met all of CSA's fitness requirements except the 2km time trial
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland ODI: Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie to miss rest of series with concussion
Captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the rest of Ireland's one-day international series against Zimbabwe after retiring hurt in Wednesday's opening defeat with a suspected concussion. Balbirnie hit his eighth ODI century before he was struck on the helmet from a deflection off his own bat. The 32-year-old Dubliner has been...
Bernadine Bezuidenhout named in New Zealand's squad for Women's T20 World Cup
Wicketkeeper-batter is on a comeback trail after missing two years of cricket to deal with health issues
