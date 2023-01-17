ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens

Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
The Associated Press

India wins toss and opts to bat against New Zealand

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — India has won the toss and has opted to bat in the first ODI against New Zealand. This is a three-match ODI series, with the second and third matches to be played in Raipur and Indore, respectively. It will be followed by another three-match T20 contest between these two sides.

Comments / 0

Community Policy