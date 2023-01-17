Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem
Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet? Here’s the full list
The proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service.
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
Losing primary candidate Dave McCormick signals he’ll run vs. Pa.’s Bob Casey
Shortly after Republicans’ disappointing November election, Dave McCormick hosted several dozen GOP strategists, donors, and insiders for drinks and food at his stately home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. For some, it was a bittersweet moment: If McCormick had been their U.S. Senate candidate against John Fetterman, a...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
pahomepage.com
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness …. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne...
Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight
Pennsylvania Republicans this week laid their cards on the table with a written list of demands aimed at killing the reviled Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) one way or another. Twenty-seven GOP state senators fired off a five-page letter to newly inaugurated Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro calling on the state to either walk away entirely […] The post Senate Republicans ante up with new governor on RGGI fight appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Corn Growers Should Expect to See Tar Spot
LANCASTER, Pa. — If you’re growing corn in Pennsylvania and haven’t noticed tar spot yet, chances are that will change. “If you don’t have tar spot already, don’t worry, you’ll get it,” said Alyssa Collins, director of Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
abc27.com
Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On his first full day in office, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order removing the requirement of having a four year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania. According to the Governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs, approximately 65,000 jobs, will now...
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Phillymag.com
Why I Left My City Life to Try Remote Work in the Wilds of Pennsylvania
Millions of Americans — including me — are reconsidering not only how they live, but where. So I tried a three-week program aimed at exposing city workers to rural life. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
pabucketlist.com
The 10 Longest Covered Bridges in PA Road Trip
If you love covered bridges AND road trips, this article is for you!. What follows is a road trip itinerary that visits the ten longest covered bridges in Pennsylvania, and includes a route map that you can download for free to your computer or mobile device. The route as described...
yourerie
Gov. Shapiro signs first executive order
Amazon expands job cuts to 18,000 employees | Morning …. Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It’s the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company’s history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million-person global workforce. #Amazon #Business #Economy. EPA, U.S. Attorney’s...
wtae.com
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 19: Cases, hospitalizations down again
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2023, there were 10,902 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 17. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number of […]
echo-pilot.com
Is there anywhere in Pennsylvania to ice fish in this slightly cold weather?
Even though it’s the heart of winter, ice anglers in most of the state are still waiting for safe ice conditions. “There’s no ice fishing right now. Everybody is pretty much steelhead fishing in the creeks or lake or are perch and crappie fishing in the (Presque Isle) Bay,” Anthony Campanella said Tuesday about Erie County.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
abc27.com
Shapiro to nominate Michelle Henry as attorney general
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to nominate career prosecutor Michelle Henry to serve as attorney general. Shapiro, who was elected to two terms as attorney general, formally resigned ahead of his inauguration as governor on Tuesday. He named Henry acting attorney general and plans to nominate her to the position, highlighting her attendance in his inauguration speech.
PA Turkey Population Falling
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is months away, but Pennsylvanians here and across the state currently are talkin’ turkey – that is, discussing the decline in the wild turkey population and how to reverse the trend.
