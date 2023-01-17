ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprospectordaily.com

Blue Origin helps UTEP prepare for lift off

UTEP’s very own Sun City Summit Rocket Team announced its new sponsorship by Blue Origin on Jan. 3. Blue Origin was founded by Amazon owner, Jeffrey Bezos. Here is what the Blue Origin sponsorship will bring to the team. The rocket team started up in 2021 and is composed...
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Police Chief Greg Allen dead at 71

After 15 years of leading the El Paso Police Department, Police Chief Greg Allen has died at the age of 71. Allen, whose career spans all the way to 1978, when he first joined the police force, has been chief since 2008 after being interim Police Chief following the resignation of Chief Richard Wiles.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy