Duranguito community celebrates the end of litigation with the city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso dropped the lawsuit to build the multipurpose arena in Duranguito neighborhood giving the residents a clear message that the neighborhood is theirs. Since 2006 the arena has been in plan to rise in the Duranguito neighborhood and after 2016, voters solidified that decision. Years of litigation […]
San Elizario ISD to start 4-day week schedule in July
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario ISD will be having 4-day weeks for the 2023-2024 year. In a four to one vote, the SEISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the four-day week schedule Wednesday. According to San Elizario ISD, students and staff will be having Mondays off. School will be in session Tuesday […]
Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department
EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
Flags to fly at half-staff honoring El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Flags of the State of Texas will be lowered to half-staff at all buildings, facilities, and offices in the City of El Paso in honor of El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen. Flags will fly at half-staff until Chief Allen’s internment. Mayor Oscar Leeser released a statement Thursday saying: […]
WATCH: City news conference on the passing of EPPD Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City officials talk about the sudden death of El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen. For full updates, tune in to KTSM 9 News at 5,6, and 10 p.m. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2
Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
KFOX 14
Colleagues of Chief Greg Allen share role in creating animal cruelty unit, fond memories
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The passing of El Paso’s long-standing Police Chief Greg Allen continues to stir the emotions of those who worked with him. A detective with the El Paso Animal Cruelty unit and the former Public Information Officer of the department shared some of the work the chief was involved in aside from policing the community.
El Paso Veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility back on Jan 10. Renz’s mother tells KTSM 9 News that her son had been trying to get help as […]
krwg.org
Las Cruces nonprofit aims to help migrant community
The influx of migration over the past months has strained the resources of nonprofit organizations, including Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico. The organization assists refugees and asylum seekers, but in terms of the current crisis at the border, they are seeing a rise of migrants in need. Ken Ferrone...
krwg.org
Vitalant has declared a blood emergency
January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
KVIA
El Paso Veterans Affairs medical director speaks with ABC-7 about healthcare access following death of veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One week after the death of a Veteran at the El Paso VA Medical Center, ABC-7 sat down with the VA Medical Director Froylan Garza. Witnesses tell ABC-7 the veteran had been seeking psychiatric care at the mental health clinic before he died. Froylan Garza...
City of El Paso to host public meetings for short term rental hosts
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council heard from concerned short term rental owners about the proposed ordinance that they said would affect their income. Short term rentals are defined by the city as residential units that are rented to overnight guests for no more than 30 days typically on sites like […]
City of Las Cruces set to host NMSU bowl celebration
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Nearly a month after New Mexico State’s 24-19 win over Bowling Green in Detroit’s Quick Lane Bowl, the City of Las Cruces will be hosting a celebration for the Aggies at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday at noon. The event will kick off with a special downtown edition […]
The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank
El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
KVIA
The high number of traffic fatalities in El Paso to the start of the new year
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This past weekend El Paso had at least five people killed in separate traffic crashes on streets and highways. El Paso is a safe place to live but too many residents, visitors, and workers are injured or killed while driving or even just simply walking.
Best places to raise a family: Las Cruces, El Paso both ranked in top 15 in survey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Las Cruces both finished in the top 15 in a new ranking of the best cities in the country to raise a family. According to the survey done by scholarship website Scholaroo, Las Cruces ranked as the 11th best city out of 152 cities across the United […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting another cold front this weekend, producing breezy conditions Friday and a chilly afternoon Saturday. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Ortiz takes new role at El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric (EPE) announces Jennifer Ortiz as the newest Government Affairs Specialist. Jennifer joins a strong government affairs team and will partner with all stakeholders in EPE’s southern New Mexico service area that stretches from Anthony to Hatch. "We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Ortiz has been...
FBI launches Spanish social media account in El Paso
A federal agency has launched a new social media account in Spanish in a heavily Hispanic 17-county area that includes El Paso.
