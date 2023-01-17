ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Duranguito community celebrates the end of litigation with the city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso dropped the lawsuit to build the multipurpose arena in Duranguito neighborhood giving the residents a clear message that the neighborhood is theirs. Since 2006 the arena has been in plan to rise in the Duranguito neighborhood and after 2016, voters solidified that decision. Years of litigation […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

San Elizario ISD to start 4-day week schedule in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario ISD will be having 4-day weeks for the 2023-2024 year. In a four to one vote, the SEISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the four-day week schedule Wednesday. According to San Elizario ISD, students and staff will be having Mondays off. School will be in session Tuesday […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department

EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Flags to fly at half-staff honoring El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Flags of the State of Texas will be lowered to half-staff at all buildings, facilities, and offices in the City of El Paso in honor of El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen. Flags will fly at half-staff until Chief Allen’s internment. Mayor Oscar Leeser released a statement Thursday saying: […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2

Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Las Cruces nonprofit aims to help migrant community

The influx of migration over the past months has strained the resources of nonprofit organizations, including Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico. The organization assists refugees and asylum seekers, but in terms of the current crisis at the border, they are seeing a rise of migrants in need. Ken Ferrone...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Vitalant has declared a blood emergency

January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

City of El Paso to host public meetings for short term rental hosts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council heard from concerned short term rental owners about the proposed ordinance that they said would affect their income. Short term rentals are defined by the city as residential units that are rented to overnight guests for no more than 30 days typically on sites like […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of Las Cruces set to host NMSU bowl celebration

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Nearly a month after New Mexico State’s 24-19 win over Bowling Green in Detroit’s Quick Lane Bowl, the City of Las Cruces will be hosting a celebration for the Aggies at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday at noon. The event will kick off with a special downtown edition […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank

El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting another cold front this weekend, producing breezy conditions Friday and a chilly afternoon Saturday. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Ortiz takes new role at El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric (EPE) announces Jennifer Ortiz as the newest Government Affairs Specialist. Jennifer joins a strong government affairs team and will partner with all stakeholders in EPE’s southern New Mexico service area that stretches from Anthony to Hatch. "We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Ortiz has been...
LAS CRUCES, NM

