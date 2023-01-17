ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to A Wine & Chocolate Affair

A Wine & Chocolate Affair is happening at EPIC Railyard Event Center on February 2nd, 2023. This event will be a HUGE foodie event you can not miss. A variety of vendors will be highlighting multiple flavors of chocolates and wine. As you browse all of the flavors, you will...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

What You Need To Know About A Wine & Chocolate Affair

Get your gal pals or get that special someone in your life ready because A Wine & Chocolate Affair, presented by 93.1 KISS-FM and Johnson Jewelers, is happening Thursday, February 2nd and you can get your tickets now before they sell out. If you’re still not sure what to expect...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Peace Garden Plant Shop teaches Sun City residents how to repot plants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When it comes to the proper care and feeding of plants, Peace Garden Plant Shop is now teaching anyone how to repot house plants. 10 years in the making, Co-Owner Zian Zaragoza and her husband Bradley Squiers started selling houseplants from their home, leading the couple to open up their […]
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank

El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting another cold front this weekend, producing breezy conditions Friday and a chilly afternoon Saturday. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists

UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Ortiz takes new role at El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric (EPE) announces Jennifer Ortiz as the newest Government Affairs Specialist. Jennifer joins a strong government affairs team and will partner with all stakeholders in EPE’s southern New Mexico service area that stretches from Anthony to Hatch. "We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Ortiz has been...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Vitalant has declared a blood emergency

January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso to host public meetings for short term rental hosts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council heard from concerned short term rental owners about the proposed ordinance that they said would affect their income. Short term rentals are defined by the city as residential units that are rented to overnight guests for no more than 30 days typically on sites like […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

San Elizario ISD to start 4-day week schedule in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario ISD will be having 4-day weeks for the 2023-2024 year. In a four to one vote, the SEISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the four-day week schedule Wednesday. According to San Elizario ISD, students and staff will be having Mondays off. School will be in session Tuesday […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department

EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
EL PASO, TX

