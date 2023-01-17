Read full article on original website
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly conditions Thursday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a chilly afternoon Thursday as a cold front swept through the are a Wednesday afternoon. We will see a slow warming trend kick in Friday, before the next cold front arrives Saturday. Here is a look at your 9 day...
The Tiki Room Announces Grand Re-Opening For New Downtown El Paso Location
El Paso’s Union Plaza is now home to everyone’s favorite Tiki restaurant, The Tiki Room. Back in November, The restaurant announced on its Instagram that they were grateful for the support they have received from locals over the past two years and are excited about a new chapter for the restaurant.
El Paso family wants to raise awareness about hemophilia
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso family is wanting to raise awareness about the blood disorder hemophilia after their father and husband was diagnosed with the disease. Orlando Zapata was originally diagnosed in 2016 and lived a relatively normal life, but that all changed because of a necessary triple bypass surgery. Zapata was […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
cbs4local.com
Home in central El Paso catches fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire in central El Paso was reported Friday morning. The vacant home at 3531 La Luz Avenue near Copia Drive caught fire around 8:01 a.m. El Paso Fire crews remained at the scene. Officials said one person was treated at the scene. A...
Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department
EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
theprospectordaily.com
Blue Origin helps UTEP prepare for lift off
UTEP’s very own Sun City Summit Rocket Team announced its new sponsorship by Blue Origin on Jan. 3. Blue Origin was founded by Amazon owner, Jeffrey Bezos. Here is what the Blue Origin sponsorship will bring to the team. The rocket team started up in 2021 and is composed...
Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists
UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
theprospectordaily.com
Police Chief Greg Allen dead at 71
After 15 years of leading the El Paso Police Department, Police Chief Greg Allen has died at the age of 71. Allen, whose career spans all the way to 1978, when he first joined the police force, has been chief since 2008 after being interim Police Chief following the resignation of Chief Richard Wiles.
KVIA
The high number of traffic fatalities in El Paso to the start of the new year
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This past weekend El Paso had at least five people killed in separate traffic crashes on streets and highways. El Paso is a safe place to live but too many residents, visitors, and workers are injured or killed while driving or even just simply walking.
Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso
UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the workweek
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect a chilly, rainy, windy day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. Expect a high of 55 degrees today with some rain and windy conditions, so make sure to bundle up and grab those umbrellas!🌂☔️. However, tomorrow we will begin to dry out but with some cooler temperatures in...
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in central El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in central El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
