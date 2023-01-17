ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly conditions Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a chilly afternoon Thursday as a cold front swept through the are a Wednesday afternoon. We will see a slow warming trend kick in Friday, before the next cold front arrives Saturday. Here is a look at your 9 day...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso family wants to raise awareness about hemophilia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso family is wanting to raise awareness about the blood disorder hemophilia after their father and husband was diagnosed with the disease. Orlando Zapata was originally diagnosed in 2016 and lived a relatively normal life, but that all changed because of a necessary triple bypass surgery. Zapata was […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Home in central El Paso catches fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire in central El Paso was reported Friday morning. The vacant home at 3531 La Luz Avenue near Copia Drive caught fire around 8:01 a.m. El Paso Fire crews remained at the scene. Officials said one person was treated at the scene. A...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department

EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Blue Origin helps UTEP prepare for lift off

UTEP’s very own Sun City Summit Rocket Team announced its new sponsorship by Blue Origin on Jan. 3. Blue Origin was founded by Amazon owner, Jeffrey Bezos. Here is what the Blue Origin sponsorship will bring to the team. The rocket team started up in 2021 and is composed...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists

UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Police Chief Greg Allen dead at 71

After 15 years of leading the El Paso Police Department, Police Chief Greg Allen has died at the age of 71. Allen, whose career spans all the way to 1978, when he first joined the police force, has been chief since 2008 after being interim Police Chief following the resignation of Chief Richard Wiles.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso

UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the workweek

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low...
EL PASO, TX
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect a chilly, rainy, windy day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. Expect a high of 55 degrees today with some rain and windy conditions, so make sure to bundle up and grab those umbrellas!🌂☔️. However, tomorrow we will begin to dry out but with some cooler temperatures in...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Van comes to rest on top of two cars in El Paso parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in central El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in central El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy