New York City, NY

nyc.gov

Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Calls in Live to WNYC's "The Brian Lehrer Show"

Brian Lehrer: Brian Lehrer on WNYC, and Mayor Eric Adams is back with us now. Today, we'll talk primarily about the mayor's announcement that four city-run sexual health clinics in New York City will begin offering, for free, the so-called abortion pill, which you take for what doctors call a medication abortion, as opposed to a surgical one. That's actually the majority of abortions in the U.S. at this point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyc.gov

Mayor Adams Appoints two Residents to NYCHA Board

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today appointed James McKoy and Raymond Miller to the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) board. Both NYCHA residents, McKoy and Miller live in Brooklyn’s Williams Plaza and Manhattan’s Johnson Houses, respectively. The NYCHA board is comprised of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyc.gov

Mayor Adams Appoints Six new Members to Panel for Educational Policy, Four new Members Elected by Parents

NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today appointed six new members to the Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) to round out his 13 mayoral appointments. These appointees represent a broad cross-section of New York City and the Adams administration’s commitment to closely collaborating with families, community members, and the business community on the decisions that most impact New York City children and schools. In June 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the state’s mayoral control bill into law, increasing the total number of PEP members from 15 to 23 voting members — including 13 members appointed by the mayor, five members appointed by the borough presidents, and four members elected by Community Education Council (CEC) presidents. The four CEC president elected members have begun their terms, serving from January 15 to June 30, 2023. The PEP replaced the former Board of Education in 2002 and is part of the governance structure responsible for the city’s public schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

