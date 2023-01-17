Todd Chrisley Shares Message Hours Before He and Wife Julie Chrisley Are Set to Report to Prison

One final message? Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are expected to begin their respective prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17 — and he’s got his faith at the forefront of his mind.

"HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the 53-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote on Monday, January 16, alongside a clip of southern gospel singer Karen Peck performing "Four Days Late” at a congregation.

While Todd is set to serve 12 years at the minimum security Federal Prison Camp Pensacola , Julie, 49, will spend her seven-year sentence at the medium security Federal Correctional Institution Marianna SCP . Both facilities are in Florida, but more than two hours away from each other.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley The Mega Agency

On Monday, Todd and Julie’s daughter Savannah , 25, offered support in the comments section of her dad’s post, writing, “I love you daddy ❤️.” His son from his previous marriage, Kyle , 31, added: “I love you daddy this isn’t over.”

The couple are also parents of sons Chase , 26, and Grayson , 16, and adopted their granddaughter Chloe, 10, in 2016. Todd also shares daughter Lindsie , 33, with ex-wife Teresa Terry. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that the twosome were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison following a fraud trial.

Todd and Julie, who have maintained their innocence via various statements and a not guilty plea , were indicted in 2019 on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. They were accused of exaggerating their earnings to banks to borrow more than $30 million. The former USA stars claimed their former employee Mark Braddock committed the crimes behind their backs.

“It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” Todd said via an Instagram statement at the time. “To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud. That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way. … Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

Earlier this month, the pair’s requests for bail and to delay the start of their prison sentences by 21 days were denied. Over the weekend, they were spotted running errands in their hometown of Brentwood, Tennessee.