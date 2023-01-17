Read full article on original website
Jeffrey L. Marshall – January 15, 2023
Jeffrey L. Marshall, 76, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital in Dover. Born in Uhrichsville on February 26, 1946, he was the son of the late Dick and Connie Marshall and graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1964. Following his graduation, Jeff enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for four years before being honorably discharged.
Duane A. “Red” Ferris – January 14, 2023
Duane A. “Red” Ferris, 96, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Community Hospice-Truman House in New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, “Red” was the son of the late William E. and Melva (Ludi) Ferris and prior to...
Nancy Lee Paden – January 18, 2023
Nancy Lee Paden, known by many as “Irish”, of Dover, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio after a lengthy illness, at the age of 79. Born May 21, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Ernest F. and Anna E. (Davis) Young.
Lois V. Espenschied – January 16, 2023
Lois V. Espenschied, 95, of Dover passed away at Park Village Nursing Home on the evening of January 16, 2023. Lois was born in Baltic in 1927, to C. Eugene and Hilda Regula. In 1948, she married Fred Espenschied who preceded her in death. A son, Mike, a daughter, Sherry (Cheryl), a granddaughter, Kathy, and a grandson, Bobby also preceded her in death.
George J. Moran – January 18, 2023
George J. Moran, 82, of New Philadelphia passed away at Hennis Care Center in Dover on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, under the care of Community Hospice. Born on June 15, 1940 in New Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Minnie (Peacock) Moran. George was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School. He was a high lift operator and worked for Marsh Lumber Company, and Gutter Helmet. He also worked as a crossing guard for the Dover Police Department for many years.
Mary Amelia Manella – January 16, 2023
Mary Amelia Manella 98, of New Philadelphia, passed away on January 16, 2023. . Mary was born in Mineral City, Ohio on Jan. 27, 1924. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class from Mineral City High School and was a lifelong and devoted member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Post 519.
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Warmest winter on record: Are you old enough to remember?
We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January. The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February. Are we in...
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio
Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
Water line break found in Columbiana County
On Thursday, the Village of Leetonia issued a conserve water notice due to a water line break.
Carroll Fire Ruled Arson
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
One person dead in Dillonvale crash
DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
Kent State holds first-ever white coat ceremony
Kent State University Trumbull held its first-ever white coat ceremony on Tuesday.
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Ohio
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Reward offered in Columbiana County arsons
Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal
