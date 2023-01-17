ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

wtuz.com

Jeffrey L. Marshall – January 15, 2023

Jeffrey L. Marshall, 76, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital in Dover. Born in Uhrichsville on February 26, 1946, he was the son of the late Dick and Connie Marshall and graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1964. Following his graduation, Jeff enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for four years before being honorably discharged.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Duane A. “Red” Ferris – January 14, 2023

Duane A. “Red” Ferris, 96, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Community Hospice-Truman House in New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, “Red” was the son of the late William E. and Melva (Ludi) Ferris and prior to...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Nancy Lee Paden – January 18, 2023

Nancy Lee Paden, known by many as “Irish”, of Dover, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio after a lengthy illness, at the age of 79. Born May 21, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Ernest F. and Anna E. (Davis) Young.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Lois V. Espenschied – January 16, 2023

Lois V. Espenschied, 95, of Dover passed away at Park Village Nursing Home on the evening of January 16, 2023. Lois was born in Baltic in 1927, to C. Eugene and Hilda Regula. In 1948, she married Fred Espenschied who preceded her in death. A son, Mike, a daughter, Sherry (Cheryl), a granddaughter, Kathy, and a grandson, Bobby also preceded her in death.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

George J. Moran – January 18, 2023

George J. Moran, 82, of New Philadelphia passed away at Hennis Care Center in Dover on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, under the care of Community Hospice. Born on June 15, 1940 in New Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Minnie (Peacock) Moran. George was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School. He was a high lift operator and worked for Marsh Lumber Company, and Gutter Helmet. He also worked as a crossing guard for the Dover Police Department for many years.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Mary Amelia Manella – January 16, 2023

Mary Amelia Manella 98, of New Philadelphia, passed away on January 16, 2023. . Mary was born in Mineral City, Ohio on Jan. 27, 1924. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class from Mineral City High School and was a lifelong and devoted member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Post 519.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Warmest winter on record: Are you old enough to remember?

We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January. The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February. Are we in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
tourcounsel.com

Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio

Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
BURBANK, OH
whbc.com

Carroll Fire Ruled Arson

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A recent suspicious fire in Carroll County has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. The former East Carroll Nursing Home property on Apollo Road NE in the northeast corner of the county burned down over the past weekend. A...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

One person dead in Dillonvale crash

DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
DILLONVALE, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE

