George J. Moran, 82, of New Philadelphia passed away at Hennis Care Center in Dover on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, under the care of Community Hospice. Born on June 15, 1940 in New Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Minnie (Peacock) Moran. George was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School. He was a high lift operator and worked for Marsh Lumber Company, and Gutter Helmet. He also worked as a crossing guard for the Dover Police Department for many years.

