This Pointed-Toe Pump Is Comfy-Chic — And Costs $300 Less Than a Similar Designer Style

Like mother, like daughter! My mom and I are two peas in a pod; she’s basically the Lorelai to my Rory Gilmore. But though we have a lot in common, our taste in fashion differs. In terms of pricing, I go low and she goes high — she splurges on classic staples while I save on fast fashion. But we both share the same top priority: comfort .

As my mother’s unofficial stylist, I recently recommended a pair of pointed-toe pumps that look nearly identical to another designer style she owns (bonus points if you can guess the brand). But these Cole Haan heels cost $300 less! After dancing the night away at a wedding last month, my mom came to the conclusion that these new suede shoes are superior in every way. “There was not one minute when I was not comfortable,” my mom said. “They looked just as fashionable as the [other designer pair] but at one-third the price and three times the comfort. I would buy them again and again!”

If you’re on the hunt for a versatile heel that will take you from a business meeting to a black-tie gala, then this comfy-chic Cole Haan pump is just what you need! It’s the ultimate wardrobe essential for business casual or cocktail attire. Shop this sophisticated suede shoe from Zappos now!

Get the Cole Haan Vandam Pump 65 mm for just $160 at Zappos!

The Cole Haan Vandam Pump 65 mm is simple yet stunning. Crafted with luxurious suede, this smooth style exudes a timeless elegance. The pure beauty is plain to see, but the unexpected comfort is a pleasant surprise. With a cushioned footbed and a 2.5-inch heel (my ideal height!), this shoe will leave you footless and pain -free rather than barefoot with blisters!

There are also four other options to choose from : Black Waterproof Leather (perfect for a rainy day!), Nude Patent Leather (an ideal neutral), Dark Sequoia Croc Embossed (a textured tan) and Navy Blazer Croco Embossed Leather (vintage vibes!).

Get the Cole Haan Vandam Pump 65 mm for just $160 at Zappos!

Styling these black suede heels could not be easier. They will instantly elevate any ensemble ! We love rocking a pointed-toe pump with skinny or straight-leg jeans to create a sculpted silhouette. *Chef’s kiss*! You could add a blouse and blazer for work or a tank for a night out.

These Cole Haan heels would also look incredible with virtually any dress, especially an A-line midi. Watch as your legs appear longer, just like magic! Take these pumps from a job interview to a jazz club. As they say, mama knows best — and my mama says, buy the shoes!

Get the Cole Haan Vandam Pump 65 mm for just $160 at Zappos!

