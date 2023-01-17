ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Pointed-Toe Pump Is Comfy-Chic — And Costs $300 Less Than a Similar Designer Style

By Hannah Kahn
Like mother, like daughter! My mom and I are two peas in a pod; she’s basically the Lorelai to my Rory Gilmore. But though we have a lot in common, our taste in fashion differs. In terms of pricing, I go low and she goes high — she splurges on classic staples while I save on fast fashion. But we both share the same top priority: comfort .

As my mother’s unofficial stylist, I recently recommended a pair of pointed-toe pumps that look nearly identical to another designer style she owns (bonus points if you can guess the brand). But these Cole Haan heels cost $300 less! After dancing the night away at a wedding last month, my mom came to the conclusion that these new suede shoes are superior in every way. “There was not one minute when I was not comfortable,” my mom said. “They looked just as fashionable as the [other designer pair] but at one-third the price and three times the comfort. I would buy them again and again!”

If you’re on the hunt for a versatile heel that will take you from a business meeting to a black-tie gala, then this comfy-chic Cole Haan pump is just what you need! It’s the ultimate wardrobe essential for business casual or cocktail attire. Shop this sophisticated suede shoe from Zappos now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3Tvi_0kHQTlSO00
Zappos
Get the Cole Haan Vandam Pump 65 mm for just $160 at Zappos!

The Cole Haan Vandam Pump 65 mm is simple yet stunning. Crafted with luxurious suede, this smooth style exudes a timeless elegance. The pure beauty is plain to see, but the unexpected comfort is a pleasant surprise. With a cushioned footbed and a 2.5-inch heel (my ideal height!), this shoe will leave you footless and pain -free rather than barefoot with blisters!

There are also four other options to choose from : Black Waterproof Leather (perfect for a rainy day!), Nude Patent Leather (an ideal neutral), Dark Sequoia Croc Embossed (a textured tan) and Navy Blazer Croco Embossed Leather (vintage vibes!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCLFU_0kHQTlSO00
Zappos
Get the Cole Haan Vandam Pump 65 mm for just $160 at Zappos!

Styling these black suede heels could not be easier. They will instantly elevate any ensemble ! We love rocking a pointed-toe pump with skinny or straight-leg jeans to create a sculpted silhouette. *Chef’s kiss*! You could add a blouse and blazer for work or a tank for a night out.

These Cole Haan heels would also look incredible with virtually any dress, especially an A-line midi. Watch as your legs appear longer, just like magic! Take these pumps from a job interview to a jazz club. As they say, mama knows best — and my mama says, buy the shoes!

See it! Get the Cole Haan Vandam Pump 65 mm for just $160 at Zappos!

Not your style? Explore more from Cole Haan here and shop all other heels at Zappos here !

Kick Up Your Heels With 7 Products That Make Shoes So Much More Comfortable

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

