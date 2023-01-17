ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenafly, NJ

Two River Theater Aims at Racism, High Art in "Living & Breathing"

What happens when life imitates art too literally? Lots of drama. Two River Theater is presenting the world debut of “Living & Breathing,” a world premiere play by Mando Alvarado. This new play examines the world of high art, racial identity, and a friend group that’s ready to buckle. Jersey Arts goes to rehearsal in Red Bank to learn more from the team behind this new show.
RED BANK, NJ
The ShowRoom to celebrate 50th anniversary of "The Poseidon Adventure"

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The Poseidon Adventure launched a film genre when it was released on December 13, 1972. The ShowRoom will celebrate this 50th annivesary milestone with a one night only screening Friday, January 27 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at showroomcinemas.com. Disaster movies in the 1970’s featured...
ASBURY PARK, NJ

