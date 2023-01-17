Read full article on original website
Jeffrey L. Marshall – January 15, 2023
Jeffrey L. Marshall, 76, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital in Dover. Born in Uhrichsville on February 26, 1946, he was the son of the late Dick and Connie Marshall and graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1964. Following his graduation, Jeff enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country for four years before being honorably discharged.
Lois V. Espenschied – January 16, 2023
Lois V. Espenschied, 95, of Dover passed away at Park Village Nursing Home on the evening of January 16, 2023. Lois was born in Baltic in 1927, to C. Eugene and Hilda Regula. In 1948, she married Fred Espenschied who preceded her in death. A son, Mike, a daughter, Sherry (Cheryl), a granddaughter, Kathy, and a grandson, Bobby also preceded her in death.
Duane A. “Red” Ferris – January 14, 2023
Duane A. “Red” Ferris, 96, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Community Hospice-Truman House in New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, “Red” was the son of the late William E. and Melva (Ludi) Ferris and prior to...
Nancy Lee Paden – January 18, 2023
Nancy Lee Paden, known by many as “Irish”, of Dover, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio after a lengthy illness, at the age of 79. Born May 21, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Ernest F. and Anna E. (Davis) Young.
George J. Moran – January 18, 2023
George J. Moran, 82, of New Philadelphia passed away at Hennis Care Center in Dover on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, under the care of Community Hospice. Born on June 15, 1940 in New Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Minnie (Peacock) Moran. George was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School. He was a high lift operator and worked for Marsh Lumber Company, and Gutter Helmet. He also worked as a crossing guard for the Dover Police Department for many years.
Mary Amelia Manella – January 16, 2023
Mary Amelia Manella 98, of New Philadelphia, passed away on January 16, 2023. . Mary was born in Mineral City, Ohio on Jan. 27, 1924. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class from Mineral City High School and was a lifelong and devoted member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Post 519.
Lora J. Wrana – January 19, 2023
Lora J. Wrana, 71, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover. Born March 26, 1951, in Dennison, she was the daughter of the late Brice Edward and Blanche Mae (Lauer) Kelly. Lora was a lifelong area resident and 1969 graduate...
New Board of Elections Member to be Appointed
Nick McWilliams reporting – Residents interested in assisting with elections during a four-year term are urged to apply with the Tuscarawas County Democratic Party. The party’s Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on February 7th to appoint a new representative on the Board of Elections. The group...
Rapid Access Program Brings Immediate Substance Use Help
Nick McWilliams reporting – OhioGuidestone has activated the Rapid Access Program in Tuscarawas County. Already utilized in Medina, Wood, Hancock, and Lucas Counties, the implementation can provide immediate, non-appointment help when it comes to substance use disorders. Residents in need of assistance can visit the OhioGuidestone Outpatient Center on...
Dennison Fire Responded to Over 1,000 Calls
Mary Alice Reporting – Fire-related and medical calls were up in the Dennison Fire Department’s service area. Responders cover the village, Midvale, the townships of Mill and Union, and for EMS, the coverage also includes the Village of Tuscarawas and Warwick Township. Chief Dave McConnell says, in 2022,...
Gunnoe Prepares to Step Aside, Expresses Thanks
Nick McWilliams reporting – As court proceedings continue for Richard Homrighausen related to theft and other charges, Dover will see a new sitting mayor soon. Homrighausen, found guilty of a felony count of theft and multiple other transgressions, will never be able to hold an elected office in Ohio, leaving the mayor seat empty in the city.
Open Enrollment Open for Dover Schools
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Dover City School District’s open enrollment period is now active. New students who are looking to join the school for the 2023 through 2024 school year, open enrollment forms must be completed by March 3rd. All applications are accepted in a first-come, first-serve...
Suspected Drug Activity, Arrests Made
Mary Alice Reporting – Wednesday morning two females were taken into custody and drug items, cash, and a firearm were located. According to the Village of Dennison Police Department, Patrolman Anthony Frame spotted two females inside a truck outside of a residence with ties to suspected drug activity. This...
