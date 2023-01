NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has connected Tennessee for more than a century.

