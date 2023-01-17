Members of the Cambridge Fire Academy recruit training program Class 2022-01 graduated on January 13th

Cambridge Fire Academy - Recruit Graduation Day

On Friday, January 13th, 22 recruit firefighters graduated in a nice ceremony at Boston College's Ellsworth Hall in Brookline. Family, friends, firefighters, as well as the fire department command staff were in attendance. The class started on October 31, 2022 and after eleven weeks of intense training, 22 firefighters graduated. Eighteen of the graduates are from Cambridge Fire and four are from Brookline Fire. (photo shows the Cambridge graduates)

Training was both classroom and hands-on and included hose handling, pump operation, water supply, ground & aerial ladder ops, tying & hauling of equipment, use of SCBA (self contained breathing apparatus), TIC (thermal imaging camera), search & rescue, firefighting, hi-rise ops, vehicle extrication, water rescue, emergency medical care, hazardous materials ops, and much, much more. Graduates are nationally certified as Firefighter I/II.

Congratulations to all on a job well done. These graduates were deployed to fire companies to fill existing vacancies starting on Sunday, January 15th.

Welcome aboard to the Class 1 Cambridge Fire Department!