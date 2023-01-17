Florida considers changing name, image, likeness law to level the playing field. Florida schools soon could see a potential competitive disadvantage in name, image and likeness (NIL) wiped away after a legislative subcommittee hearing Tuesday. The issue stems from one part of the state’s current name, image and likeness law: caused compensation. It prohibits schools and their employees from causing compensation to be directed to players. Other states don’t have such provisions or have repealed them. More from the Tampa Bay Times and the News Service of Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO