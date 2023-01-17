ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Free Financial Education Course for Cambridge Businesses

Cambridge, Massachusetts
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6IhV_0kHQPBjW00

Are you a Cambridge entrepreneur or small business owner looking for training on best practices for marketing, business cash flow, business credit, and financing options? The City is partnering with Cambridge Savings Bank to offer a four-week Financial Education Program for Cambridge entrepreneurs. The workshops begin on February 8, 2023, and will be held virtually on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. This program is free and open to all.

Financial Education Specialist, Eddy Desir will facilitate the workshops, which are designed to help Cambridge small business owners and entrepreneurs develop plans and make sound financial decisions. Topics covered will include:

Marketing

  • How will marketing help your business?
  • How can tracking your marketing results help increase your business sales and revenue?
  • Which marketing platforms are best for broadening your target market?

Cash Flow

  • How can focusing on cash flow help your business grow?
  • How can improving your cash flow help you get financing for your business?
  • What tools can help in managing cash flow?

Credit

  • What factors impact credit scores the most?
  • How essential is credit to a small business?
  • How does having a good credit score benefit your business?

Business Financing

  • Why is getting financing critical to the initial and long-term success of your business?
  • What documents will most lenders request before providing financing for your business?
  • What tools and other resources can help you stay organized and efficient?

After the training sessions, graduates will have the option to be matched up with a business banker. If you would like to participate, please register online or contact Rona Abrahams at rabrahams@cambridgema.gov or 617-349-4637.

