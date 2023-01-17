Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Hackers exploit Raydium protocol, sending $2.7 million
Blockchain security company CertiK issued a warning in which it revealed that an exploiter of the Raydium protocol had contributed 1,774.5 ether (ETH) to the mixer. At the time of this writing, the sum had a value of around $2.7 million. While security teams from several exchanges continue to battle...
Binance admits to further management issues with stablecoin assets
The world’s largest crypto exchange has come under scrutiny for lack of transparency with its wallet administration.
cryptonewsz.com
Upcoming correction in Polygon and BudBlockz offers great buying opportunities
Crypto investors are always looking for the next big correction to buy into to make some money. However, this time, we might be in for a long run of stable prices and slow growth. It’s exciting because it’s a new frontier, and we’ve never had the chance to invest in...
CoinDesk
EY and Polygon Ready Privacy-Focused Ethereum for Enterprise Release
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. EY’s Nightfall, a five-years-in-the-making system allowing businesses to shield the content of transactions on the public Ethereum blockchain, has entered its final phase of production readiness for deployment using the Polygon network. The...
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,770,000,000 Lost to Blockchain-Related Hacks in 2022: Security Firm SlowMist
Blockchain security firm SlowMist is revealing that hundreds of exploits happened on decentralized networks last year resulting in billions of dollars in losses. In its latest annual report, the security firm says that the crypto industry recorded losses of $3.77 billion in 303 incidents last year, a 61% decrease compared to the $9.79 billion in losses witnessed in 2021.
financefeeds.com
Major ecosystems are emerging beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, says 2022 Developer Report
The document reveals that there are now 23,343 crypto monthly active developers in crypto. Open-source crypto is an endeavor that started 14 years ago. In the first 7 years, 1,000 monthly active developers wrote code but it has grown to more than 22,000 monthly active developers in the last 7 years, according to the 2022 Developer Report.
ambcrypto.com
Analyzing Shiba Inu’s legitimacy after the launch of Layer 2 solution
Shiba Inu announced the Layer 2 solution Shibarium. Shibarium aimed to legitimize SHIB and boost DeFi growth, but faced short-term skepticism. As per an announcement on 16 January, Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] would soon launch their own Layer 2 solution, called Shibarium. This move by Shiba Inu is significant for the project as it aims to delve into the layer 2 space and legitimize its cryptocurrency and protocol.
coinjournal.net
=nil; Foundation raises $22M for zero knowledge proofs marketplace
=nil; Foundation has raised $22 million in a funding round led by Polychain Capital. The firm will use funds to build a zero-knowledge proofs marketplace for Ethereum and L2s. Apart from improving security and scalability, blockchains using =nil;’s Proof Market will not need centralised intermediaries. =nil; Foundation, the zero-knowledge...
MetaMask Partners with PayPal to Simplify Cryptocurrency Acquisition
MetaMask is one of the largest cryptocurrency self-custody wallets in the world. PayPal, the world's largest digital payment system and fiat wallet, partners with MetaMask to make it easy for crypto users to purchase cryptocurrencies on the platform using the popular payment method.
cryptonewsz.com
Polygon PoS network’s hardfork upgrade is now live
On January 17, 2023, at 10:45 UTC, Polygon (MATIC), a layer-2 scaling protocol on Ethereum, finally launched its hardfork update and is currently operational on its network. This new version, V0.3.1, was created primarily to reduce gas spikes and address chain reorganization issues that have plagued the network. The successful upgrade was announced on Twitter by the Polygon official website.
cryptonewsz.com
Invest in BudBlockz and Injective for potentially big returns in the future
Do you want to become a millionaire just by sitting at home? Are you looking for big returns in the future? Then you are at the right place. BudBlockz is your go-to place to invest all your savings and get rich in no time. Its simple process makes you invest your money and enjoy higher returns instantly.
cryptonewsbtc.org
National Australia Bank to Create a Stablecoin, Customers Sue Compass Mining, NYX Professional Makeup Announces a DAO
Get your day by day, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related information – investigating the tales flying below the radar of at this time’s crypto information. __________. Stablecoin information. The Nationwide Australia Financial institution has grow to be the second of the main banks to create a stablecoin,...
cryptonewsz.com
Cronos registers resistance at 100 EMA: CRO uptrend halts!
CRO (Cronos Coin) is a cryptocurrency used on the Crypto.com platform. It is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. CRO is used as an exchange medium on the platform, including a cryptocurrency wallet, debit card, and trading services. CRO is even used as collateral for borrowing other cryptocurrencies...
decrypt.co
A Bored Ape Whale Just Spent Nearly $1 Million on DeGods NFTs
The collector snapped up 69 DeGods NFTs on Solana in one bulk buy via Magic Eden, with plans to bridge them to Ethereum. DeGods has dominated the Solana NFT space, racking up more trading volume in SOL than any other project. It now plans to move over to Ethereum, and the project appears to have already caught the eye of at least one big investor in the space.
wealthinsidermag.com
Onchain Researchers Discover $63M in Ethereum From Harmony Bridge Attack Moved, Hackers Attempt to Launder Funds on Major Exchanges
On Jan. 15, 2023, onchain researchers discovered that funds stolen during the Harmony bridge attack had been moved. The suspected thieves, who are allegedly associated with the North Korean hacking syndicate Lazarus Group, moved 41,000 ethereum, worth $63.2 million at current exchange rates. Onchain Researchers Track Stolen Ethereum From Harmony...
