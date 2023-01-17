Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
cryptonewsbtc.org
How to use ChatGPT for Cryptocurrency Trading?
Proper now, everyone seems to be speaking concerning the brand-new utility ChatGPT. Synthetic intelligence could very properly present an answer and drastically improve folks’s lives. The large query is whether or not ChatGPT is acceptable for buying and selling methods. Let’s check out learn how to use ChatGPT for Cryptocurrency trading.
CNBC
Bitcoin holds above $21,000, and Three Arrows founders pitch crypto debt platform: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores how centralized exchanges are turning to proof of reserves as a way to assure customers of liquidity after the downfall of FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Triggers Temporary Explosion for Ethereum Staking Altcoin After Announcing Surprise Support
An altcoin staking project built on Ethereum (ETH) is exploding in value after a surprise listing on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Binance abruptly announced listing Rocket Pool (RPL) on the exchange’s Innovation Zone, a trading space dedicated to crypto assets more prone to price volatility. Rocket...
cryptonewsz.com
Binance Custody announces the official launch of Binance Mirror
Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has just announced the debut of its mirror platform, Binance Mirror. Binance Custody, a reputable digital asset custodian that adheres to all applicable regulations, has launched its first off-exchange settlement service. Binance exchange now allows institutions to access investment and trading products through Binance without...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Coinbase soars 10% as crypto markets rally and bitcoin notches highest price since September
Coinbase surged more than 10% on Tuesday, trading at $53 per share as the wider crypto market enjoys a week-long rally. The move in Coinbase stock comes as cryptocurrency prices continue their uptick. Bitcoin jumped 20% in the past week, according to Messari, while the industry's market cap rebounded to more than $1 trillion over the weekend. Bitcoin notched its highest price since September.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Witnessing Highest Profit-Taking Level in Over a Year
New data from crypto analytics firm Santiment suggests that traders may believe the top two leading digital assets by market cap are about to find their local tops. According to Santiment, crypto traders are taking profits on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the highest levels seen since 2021. “Are...
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
u.today
Coinbase Closing Down Operations in Japan: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsz.com
Cronos registers resistance at 100 EMA: CRO uptrend halts!
CRO (Cronos Coin) is a cryptocurrency used on the Crypto.com platform. It is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. CRO is used as an exchange medium on the platform, including a cryptocurrency wallet, debit card, and trading services. CRO is even used as collateral for borrowing other cryptocurrencies...
cryptonewsz.com
Upcoming correction in Polygon and BudBlockz offers great buying opportunities
Crypto investors are always looking for the next big correction to buy into to make some money. However, this time, we might be in for a long run of stable prices and slow growth. It’s exciting because it’s a new frontier, and we’ve never had the chance to invest in...
financemagnates.com
Integral Enters Crypto Industry Launching New Technology Solution
Integral, a major forex trading technology provider, announced on Thursday the launch of Integral Digital, a trading and client distribution platform to support cryptocurrencies and fiat-backed stablecoins. The new infrastructure service came as an extension of the company’s existing services for the forex trading industry. Integral Enters the Digital...
Benzinga
Best NFT Markets Rates the Most Lucrative Opportunities in the Crypto Space Provided by Leading Non Fungible Token Marketplaces
Best NFT Markets is an online platform delivering the latest crypto news, reviews, and blogs to crypto investors, traders, fans, and enthusiasts. The company has rated the best NFT marketplaces in 2022, giving potential investors a glimpse into the most profitable opportunities they have to offer. Non-fungible tokens or NFTs...
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase halts its operations in Japan to review market conditions
The Japanese arm of Coinbase has published an official blog post to announce that it is halting its operations in the region amid the present market conditions. Coinbase aims to review the business’s operations before moving forward with any other developments. Customers in Japan can deposit fiat only until...
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Okcoin And Paradigm Announce New Grant Awarded To Bitcoin Core Maintainer Marco Falke
Cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin, alongside partner investment firm Paradigm, has announced a new set of funding for Bitcoin Core contribution. The funds will be directed into a grant for Core maintainer Marco Falke, who Okcoin has supported in the past, in 2021 and in 2020. Okcoin has also previously provided support for Lightning developer Antoine Riard in a bid to support the second-layer network’s privacy.
cryptonewsz.com
HedgeUp (HDUP) makes a strong showing as Filecoin (FIL) struggles
Nearly 100 new cryptocurrency firms are birthed each day but not all manage to thrive. So far, there are more than 10000 active crypto firms, but only 80 firms have a market capitalization of more than $1 Billion. HedgeUp is one new addition to this renowned list of crypto companies. The firm is witnessing exponential growth in its popularity and making headlines owing to the countless innovative features that it has to offer.
techaiapp.com
SHIB Developers to Soon Floor Layer-2 Shibarium Network on Ethereum Mainnet: Details
The team behind the Shiba Inu memecoin has decided to expand the availability of its underlying technology to get more Web3 projects to take its support and get more of its tokens into circulations. In the coming days, the developers of the SHIB coin will release a Layer-2 Shibarium network on the Ethereum mainnet that supports the SHIB ecosystem as the mother blockchain. The development has stirred excitement among members of the SHIB community.
