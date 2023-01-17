It’s finals week, a dreaded duration in which most students, myself included, face their lazily-taken notes which span months. Upon becoming overwhelmed by a deep realization and regret for the lack of organization they have held throughout the year, most students make a promise to themselves that they will not feel this stress come spring semester finals week. Most wish to take advantage of the new semester and view this fresh start as a way to stay on top of all schoolwork and classes. However, these promises are often left broken due to unrealistic expectations and the misleading beginning-of-semester motivation that tends to dull as the year continues. Below are a few realistic and simple habits that will allow you to uphold your goal of a stress-free second-semester finals week.

