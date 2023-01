Van Meter fell to 3-11 on the with a 47-28 loss on Monday night to Winterset. The Bulldogs had a strong start to the game but wasn’t able to shut down Winterset on the defensive end of the floor. Winterset also did a great job of turning the Bulldogs over which transitioned into easy shots of their own.

VAN METER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO