Green Level, NC

thegatorseye.com

MLK Day Showcase Review

After the Green Level Game, unfortunately, there were no more nailbiters. Although there were some not-so-tightly contested games, we still saw some great Basketball games throughout the day. In game two of the MLK day showcase, the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders came into the game as a massive favorite and they...
RALEIGH, NC
K97.5

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
thegatorseye.com

Chico’s Chocos: A GL Sophomore’s Chocolate Business for Charity

Niko Wiguna is a sophomore here at Green Level and the mastermind behind Chico’s Chocos. This chocolate bark business/fundraiser donates all of its profits to Note in the Pocket. Note in the Pocket is a nonprofit organization based in Raleigh that provides “quality clothing to homeless and impoverished children and families with dignity and love.” Niko mainly advertises and runs his business through Instagram, at @chicos.chocos, where he has amassed over 200 followers.
RALEIGH, NC
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
GREENSBORO, NC
btw21.com

17-year-old Vincent Gravely is missing from Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Vincent Treyvon Gravely, 17, is missing from Martinsville. "He ran away last night and is still listed as missing," Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher told BTW21 News. Gravely is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet and 1 inch tall...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem created major northbound delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original story: Delays are growing on Highway 52 after a morning crash Tuesday. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Salem Parkway. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash. According to the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

