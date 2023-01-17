Read full article on original website
thegatorseye.com
MLK Day Showcase Review
After the Green Level Game, unfortunately, there were no more nailbiters. Although there were some not-so-tightly contested games, we still saw some great Basketball games throughout the day. In game two of the MLK day showcase, the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders came into the game as a massive favorite and they...
247Sports
Transfer portal update: Five N.C. A&T Aggies find new homes, 3 remain
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggies will have a different look as a team next year thanks to the transfer portal, the NFL draft, new players, and new coaches. The college football transfer portal window opened on December 5th, 2022 and closes today on January 18, 2023. The Aggies...
Instant Analysis: UNC Comes Up With Counterpunch to Deny BC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina came up with a winning counterpunch right on cue Tuesday night. The Tar Heels denied Boston College 72-64 in ACC basketball at the Smith Center, leading throughput and holding off a late push from the Eagles with the help of Caleb Love’s clutch response.
Coach Monty Gray and his sons have East Forsyth flying high
KERNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA — Ask William Gray who would win in a one-on-one game to give against his younger brother, David, and a little chuckle emerges. “Obviously, me,” William Gray said with a laugh. “Without a doubt. I’m the oldest.” Younger brother David offers his own confident retort to ...
WXII 12
As race season nears, Winston-Salem man pushes for betting parking at Bowman Gray Stadium
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's a problem we've all dealt with at events before; the difficulty of finding a place to park. Racing season is only a few months away, and one man is pushing for closer and more convenient parking for fans at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. It's...
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
North Carolina Woman Scores $2 Million Lottery Prize While On A Biscuit Run
"Something was telling me to go get that ticket," said the lucky winner.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
104 years young: Birthday celebration held for Roxboro woman
Woodrow Wilson was in office when Beulah Rogers was born in 1919. She has lived to see 19 U.S. presidents.
thegatorseye.com
Chico’s Chocos: A GL Sophomore’s Chocolate Business for Charity
Niko Wiguna is a sophomore here at Green Level and the mastermind behind Chico’s Chocos. This chocolate bark business/fundraiser donates all of its profits to Note in the Pocket. Note in the Pocket is a nonprofit organization based in Raleigh that provides “quality clothing to homeless and impoverished children and families with dignity and love.” Niko mainly advertises and runs his business through Instagram, at @chicos.chocos, where he has amassed over 200 followers.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro
Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
WXII 12
Triad communities honor late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Events were held in the Triad to honor the late civil rights leader and his legacy:. The city celebrated its 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at noon. The event took place at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street. The celebration included performances of...
Fire in Greensboro closes Hobbs Road between Northline Avenue, Hobbs Landing Court
GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2023) – Hobbs Road in Greensboro is closed between Northline Avenue and Hobbs Landing Court due to a structure fire. The roads will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Greensboro Police Department. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution […]
btw21.com
17-year-old Vincent Gravely is missing from Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Vincent Treyvon Gravely, 17, is missing from Martinsville. "He ran away last night and is still listed as missing," Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher told BTW21 News. Gravely is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet and 1 inch tall...
WXII 12
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 near Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on Interstate 85 near Finch Farm Road near Trinity. It happened around 6 a.m. The crash involved a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer. Isaac Olivas, 29, was traveling north on I-85 on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle prior to the crash. An...
High Point police vehicle, YMCA bus carrying children involved in crash
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A police vehicle and a YMCA bus were involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon in High Point. The crash involved a High Point Police Department unit and a Carl Chavis YMCA bus that was “carrying multiple kids,” according to HPPD. The crash occurred on the 1100 block of North […]
WXII 12
Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem created major northbound delays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original story: Delays are growing on Highway 52 after a morning crash Tuesday. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Salem Parkway. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash. According to the...
WXII 12
Firefighter makes history as first African-American woman to earn 'Captain' title for GFD
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad firefighter is making history, becoming the first African-American woman to be promoted to the rank of Captain for the Greensboro Fire Department. Temeka Brown is a fire inspector who has worked for the Greensboro Fire Department for about a decade. "Firefighter is the...
