Niko Wiguna is a sophomore here at Green Level and the mastermind behind Chico’s Chocos. This chocolate bark business/fundraiser donates all of its profits to Note in the Pocket. Note in the Pocket is a nonprofit organization based in Raleigh that provides “quality clothing to homeless and impoverished children and families with dignity and love.” Niko mainly advertises and runs his business through Instagram, at @chicos.chocos, where he has amassed over 200 followers.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO