mpo-mag.com
Bausch + Lomb Buys AcuFocus
Bausch + Lomb announced that an affiliate of the company has acquired AcuFocus in a merger transaction with AcuFocus’ parent company. AcuFocus develops small aperture intraocular technology, including the IC-8 Apthera intraocular lens (IOL), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2022 as the first and only small aperture non-toric extended depth of focus (EDOF) IOL for certain cataract patients who have as much as 1.5 diopters of corneal astigmatism and also aim to address presbyopia. Known as the IC-8 IOL in global markets, this IOL is available in select markets across Europe, as well as in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.
mpo-mag.com
Philips, Masimo Broaden Patient Monitoring Partnership
Philips and Masimo have expanded their partnership to boost patient monitoring capabilities for home telehealth applications using the Masimo W1 advanced health tracking watch. W1 will combine with Philips’ enterprise patient monitoring ecosystem to accomplish the goal. The combined innovation leverages the two firms’ expertise in monitoring, connectivity, and automation....
mpo-mag.com
Tissium Appoints Dr. Alex Milstein as Chief Medical Officer
Tissium, a privately-owned medical technology company developing a portfolio of biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, has appointed Dr. Alex Milstein as its Chief Medical Officer. The addition of Milstein to Tissium’s executive leadership team is reflective of the company’s continued focus on platform expansion, generation of clinical evidence in...
mpo-mag.com
Deep (Brain) Thoughts with Medtronic's Neuromodulation President
Headlines have increasingly presented disturbing news with regard to pharmaceutical solutions for addressing medical concerns including chronic pain, mental health, and other healthcare issues. Addiction, increasing costs, and even death have all been tied to some medications intended to address problems rather than create new ones. As such, patients, doctors, and caregivers are seeking alternative solutions.
mpo-mag.com
physIQ Launches the Intrepid Partner Program
Initiative aims to accelerate optimization of patient safety and health measurements in clinical research and post-market clinical care. physIQ has launched its Intrepid Partner Program, an initiative designed to enable the Life Sciences solutions ecosystem to deliver next-generation near real-time patient insights powered by high-fidelity medical grade biosensor data streams in both clinical and remote patient settings.
mpo-mag.com
TOOsonix Granted U.S. Patent for Non-Invasive Dermatological Treatment
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded a patent to TOOsonix A/S for its key dermatological treatment technologies. The U.S. patent and already granted patents in Europe and China complete the first phase of securing intellectual property rights for TOOsonix’s technology in the major markets. “Having patents in...
mpo-mag.com
New FDA Clearance Granted to RapidAI's Intracranial Hemorrhage Triage Tool
New version of ICH reduces notification fatigue with a near perfect false positive rejection rate. RapidAI has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for the latest release of Rapid ICH, an intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) triage and notification tool that boasts a 97% sensitivity and 100% specificity. This new...
mpo-mag.com
Getinge Launches Servo-c Mechanical Ventilator
Getinge has launched its new Servo-c mechanical ventilator targeting selected markets, offering lung-protective therapeutic tools to treat both pediatric and adult patients. Based on decades of knowledge and with all essential functionalities needed, Servo-c is intended to make health care accessible and affordable for more hospitals around the world. The...
mpo-mag.com
Helio Genomics Evaluates New Approach to Colon Cancer Detection
Helio Genomics recently evaluated its Multimodal Epigenetic Sequencing Assay (MESA) for colon cancer detection. Their findings suggest that combining cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation features and cfDNA fragmentomics-derived features can improve the ability to identify patients who have colon cancer. In the past decade, alterations in cfDNA methylation patterns have gained...
