ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KYW) - A Pennsylvania woman is facing murder charges after police say she fatally shot her parents then began dismembering their remains. Montgomery County prosecutors announced Wednesday that first-degree and third-degree murder charges have been filed against 49-year-old Verity Beck. She is accused of shooting her mother and father, 72-year-old Miriam and 73-year-old Reid Beck, inside their home in Abington Township.

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO