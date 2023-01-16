Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Truth in sentencing bill aims to give violent offenders harsher sentences
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new truth in sentencing bill was introduced in the Tennessee State House by State Representative John Gillespie. House Bill 5 will make force convicted rapists and kidnappers to serve the full sentence. According to Gillespie, those who are convicted of these crimes today could be...
actionnews5.com
Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee TSA officers set records for firearm detection at security checkpoints in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tennessee airports discovered a total of 366 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, an increase of nearly 30% over the 2021 statewide total. Nashville International Airport (BNA) led the state with 213 guns found, the fourth-highest total nationwide....
actionnews5.com
Woman accused of killing, dismembering her parents
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KYW) - A Pennsylvania woman is facing murder charges after police say she fatally shot her parents then began dismembering their remains. Montgomery County prosecutors announced Wednesday that first-degree and third-degree murder charges have been filed against 49-year-old Verity Beck. She is accused of shooting her mother and father, 72-year-old Miriam and 73-year-old Reid Beck, inside their home in Abington Township.
Comments / 0