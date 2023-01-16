ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
Woman accused of killing, dismembering her parents

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KYW) - A Pennsylvania woman is facing murder charges after police say she fatally shot her parents then began dismembering their remains. Montgomery County prosecutors announced Wednesday that first-degree and third-degree murder charges have been filed against 49-year-old Verity Beck. She is accused of shooting her mother and father, 72-year-old Miriam and 73-year-old Reid Beck, inside their home in Abington Township.
