ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sees increase in enrollment in teacher preparedness programs

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
KCTV 5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Deadline for Missouri’s Largest Student Financial Aid Program Approaching

The deadline for Missouri’s largest student financial aid program is quickly approaching. The deadline to apply for the Access Missouri Grant is February 1st. Students who complete the FAFSA by the deadline are guaranteed a grant award if they meet the eligibility requirements. Those who complete the FAFSA after February 1st but before April 1st could still receive a grant if funding is available.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

New federal grant brings Missouri early childhood programs total to $44M

(The Center Square) – Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive a $4 million federal grant to improve and expand access to early childhood programs. The grant brings the total amount of federal funds allocated to Missouri for early childhood to $44 million during the last four years. The goal of early childhood programs is for children to be adequately prepared to attend school. Missouri was one of...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan

A major area of bipartisan agreement among Missouri lawmakers this year is improving access to affordable child care.  And on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson is expected to lay out his vision for addressing what some legislators have framed as a child care crisis in Missouri.  Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters […] The post Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect

Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem.  “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

3 companies awarded $2.6M to build electric vehicle charging stations in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations. The three recipients include: Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia; Universal EV LLC in Cabool and SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins. A list of 10...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Legislators anticipate Governor Parson’s State of the State address

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s State of the State address for Wednesday afternoon. Democrats are hoping to hear the governor’s plans to address the issue of childcare increasing state workers’ pay. They are focused on ensuring that Missouri has a strong workforce and can be competitive in the job market. So far, the governor has recommended an 8.7% for all state employees, but that could change as the legislative session progresses. One topic that both sides of the aisle are prioritizing is education.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Recent Mega Millions jackpot run means millions for Missouri education

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Missouri for the recent 26-drawing run is adding up for the state’s public education programs. According to the Missouri Lottery, $12.1 million from Mega Millions sales during the jackpot run will go to elementary, secondary and higher education programs in the state.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Taxpayers to Benefit From Tax Cuts in 2022

As tax season approaches, the Missouri Department of Revenue is encouraging Missouri income tax filers to review important individual income tax changes effective for the 2022 tax year. Under tax cut legislation that was signed into law in October, 2022, nearly all Missouri filers will pay tax at a lower...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

More can be done to help grieving children in Missouri

One in 11 Missouri children, and one in 13 nationally, will lose a parent or sibling by age 18. Childhood grief that is not dealt with can have short and long-term negative effects, including school problems, mental health issues, and even a shortened life span. Becky Byrne, founder and executive...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy