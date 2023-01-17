Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education sees increase in enrollment in teacher preparedness programs

Read full article on original website
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Deadline for Missouri’s Largest Student Financial Aid Program Approaching
The deadline for Missouri’s largest student financial aid program is quickly approaching. The deadline to apply for the Access Missouri Grant is February 1st. Students who complete the FAFSA by the deadline are guaranteed a grant award if they meet the eligibility requirements. Those who complete the FAFSA after February 1st but before April 1st could still receive a grant if funding is available.
Missouri considers paying teachers based on performance
Some legislators think the proposal will incentivize more people to become teachers — something that’s currently being attempted with general pay raises and shortened weeks.
Gov. Parson proposes child tax care credit program to tackle child care crisis
The child care crisis in Missouri is now a top priority for Governor Mike Parson.
New federal grant brings Missouri early childhood programs total to $44M
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive a $4 million federal grant to improve and expand access to early childhood programs. The grant brings the total amount of federal funds allocated to Missouri for early childhood to $44 million during the last four years. The goal of early childhood programs is for children to be adequately prepared to attend school. Missouri was one of...
Audio: Parson’s budget proposes adding 100 children’s division workers, cutting 202 state job vacancies
(Missourinet) – Governor Mike Parson’s 50-point-five billion-dollar state budget proposal is out. State Budget Director Dan Haug says it includes 22 million dollars to add 100 Children’s Division workers. The governor’s proposal also includes 10 million dollars to build a new 60-bed Probation and Parole Supervision Center...
New bill would provide free meals at school for all Missouri students
A recent study showed that free lunch programs for students increased performance in math and English, and lowered students’ average BMI. Now, one Missouri representative is working across the aisle to institute free school lunches in Missouri.
Missouri Governor Parson proposes millions to go towards child care crisis
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Since the start of the pandemic, Missouri businesses have struggled to keep workers in part because it’s hard to find child care. Governor Parson proposed spending millions to give parents and businesses more options during the State of the State on Wednesday. Governor Parson...
MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
Investigation details abuse at Agape Boarding School in southwest Missouri
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Jefferson City called for Agape to be shut down. In a RollingStone article “Inside the Christian Reform School from Hell,” writer Adam Piore detailed the abuse allegations. He joined KMOX to talk about it.
Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan
A major area of bipartisan agreement among Missouri lawmakers this year is improving access to affordable child care. And on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mike Parson is expected to lay out his vision for addressing what some legislators have framed as a child care crisis in Missouri. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters […] The post Missouri lawmakers vow to expand child care access. Governor’s speech may lay out the plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem. “Every single time […] The post Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect appeared first on Missouri Independent.
3 companies awarded $2.6M to build electric vehicle charging stations in Mo.
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations. The three recipients include: Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia; Universal EV LLC in Cabool and SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins. A list of 10...
Legislators anticipate Governor Parson’s State of the State address
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s State of the State address for Wednesday afternoon. Democrats are hoping to hear the governor’s plans to address the issue of childcare increasing state workers’ pay. They are focused on ensuring that Missouri has a strong workforce and can be competitive in the job market. So far, the governor has recommended an 8.7% for all state employees, but that could change as the legislative session progresses. One topic that both sides of the aisle are prioritizing is education.
Recent Mega Millions jackpot run means millions for Missouri education
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Missouri for the recent 26-drawing run is adding up for the state’s public education programs. According to the Missouri Lottery, $12.1 million from Mega Millions sales during the jackpot run will go to elementary, secondary and higher education programs in the state.
Missouri Taxpayers to Benefit From Tax Cuts in 2022
As tax season approaches, the Missouri Department of Revenue is encouraging Missouri income tax filers to review important individual income tax changes effective for the 2022 tax year. Under tax cut legislation that was signed into law in October, 2022, nearly all Missouri filers will pay tax at a lower...
MSU professor charged with 2016 murder of former professor gets another trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield Police say the man who was stabbed to death in the 600 block of E. University Wednesday was Marc F. Cooper, 66 and that Edward M. Gutting has been charged with murder.
More can be done to help grieving children in Missouri
One in 11 Missouri children, and one in 13 nationally, will lose a parent or sibling by age 18. Childhood grief that is not dealt with can have short and long-term negative effects, including school problems, mental health issues, and even a shortened life span. Becky Byrne, founder and executive...
Missouri Republicans renew early focus on parental rights, critical race theory
(Missouri Independent) – Parental access to school records – and how history and race are taught in Missouri classrooms – will be among the first topics considered by lawmakers this legislative session. During the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee’s first meeting Wednesday afternoon, committee members will...
Nursing homes investigated for abusing antipsychotic medications
The drugs are for schizophrenia, which affects about 1% of people generally. But in nursing homes, around 6% of people are diagnosed with schizophrenia, despite the fact that it’s very rare to be diagnosed with the disorder as an elder.
