Amazon is the latest music streaming service, following Apple, to increase the price of its subscription plans. In updates to its customer support pages in the U.S. and the U.K., Amazon said its Amazon Music Unlimited plan for individuals will go up from $9.99 to $10.99 a month (or £9.99 to £10.99 a month), while the student subscription will see a bump up from $4.99 to $5.99 a month (or £4.99 to £5.99). The price changes will go into effect on Feb. 21 in both regions.More from The Hollywood ReporterPodcasting's Recession Era: Dealmaking Gets More Selective in Slower Ad MarketUniversal Music...

49 MINUTES AGO