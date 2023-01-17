Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby Name & Shares First Photo with Newborn Daughter
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just shared the name and first photo of their newborn child. Find out more here.
Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure
Many designers toil away for years in order to afford Times Square advertising, but the little-known label Amehl is making a splash there in an unusual way. The company’s founder Amanda Mehl, who is an interdisciplinary artiist, filmmaker and designer, crafted a film that will play through the end of this month outside of 10 Times Square. Titled, “There Is No ‘I’ in Team,” the short features 50 characters modeling looks from the Mehl collection. Mehl acted in, directed and shot the two-minute clip in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment during the pandemic.
Amazon, Following Apple, Raises Price of Music Streaming Service
Amazon is the latest music streaming service, following Apple, to increase the price of its subscription plans. In updates to its customer support pages in the U.S. and the U.K., Amazon said its Amazon Music Unlimited plan for individuals will go up from $9.99 to $10.99 a month (or £9.99 to £10.99 a month), while the student subscription will see a bump up from $4.99 to $5.99 a month (or £4.99 to £5.99). The price changes will go into effect on Feb. 21 in both regions.More from The Hollywood ReporterPodcasting's Recession Era: Dealmaking Gets More Selective in Slower Ad MarketUniversal Music...
People Are Revealing The Things They Learned Embarrassingly Late In Life, And I Am Truly Confused How They Didn't Figure Them Out Sooner
Okay, but TIL that Disney had their own version of "Mambo No. 5" called "Disney Mambo No. 5," which was also sung by Lou Bega.
Variety and Stacy’s ‘Rise’ Brunch to Honor Female Storytellers at Sundance
Variety and Stacy’s Pita Chips will be celebrating the journeys of female storytellers and powerful women in business with an intimate brunch at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 21. The brunch will feature three conversations moderated by Variety’s Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson. First, Marlee Matlin will take the stage with Jackson to discuss her directorial debut and her role as a trailblazer in Hollywood. The conversation will also touch on the full circle moment of returning to Sundance as a jury member after the premiere of “CODA” in 2021. The next conversation will bring together multigenerational Sundance talent to speak on the...
Steven Spielberg to Produce John Williams Documentary Film
After decades of acclaimed scores and 52 Oscar nominations, composer John Williams is getting the career retrospective he deserves. A documentary about the film legend’s career is in the works, with frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg among the producers. As initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a documentary on Williams’ life is in the early stages of development from Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Nedland Media. Laurent Bouzereau, who has directed several behind-the-scenes featurettes for Spielberg’s films, is attached to helm the feature. In addition to Spielberg, executive producers for the project include Brian Glazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin...
The Line That Velma Crossed
In Velma, HBO Max’s adult-oriented Scooby-Doo spin-off, familiar faces get involved in all sorts of gritty, R-rated activities. Velma (played by the show’s executive producer, Mindy Kaling) and Daphne (Constance Wu) sell drugs. Fred (Glenn Howerton) gets shot in both legs. Shaggy (Sam Richardson), known by his birth name, Norville, tries to sell a kidney on the black market. Scenes of gratuitous violence pad almost every episode: Limbs get severed, corpses roll out of trash bins, riots break out in prison.Meddling kids getting into wacky mysteries with their dog, this show is adamantly not. And in the months leading up...
