Allendale, MI

MLive.com

See every Michigan finalist for 2022-23 MHSAA Scholar Athlete Awards

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced 120 finalists for its Scholar-Athlete Awards for the 2022-23 school year. Of the 120 finalists, 32 will be selected for as recipients of the Scholar-Athlete Award and each will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Since the beginning of the program, 896 scholarships have been awarded.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Michigan golf courses earn top reviews from players

Golfers in Michigan have their choice of incredible courses. The ninth edition of Golfers’ Choice was released this week, including the top 50 courses in the U.S. The 69 Golfers Choice lists were unveiled on NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass, which uses user-generated reviews to determine the lists. Seven...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

Is In-N-Out Burger Coming To Michigan?

A very popular California-based burger chain is expanding, does this mean Michigan may be of the plan?. In-N-Out Burger recently announced the fast-food chain will be opening its first location in the eastern United States. For countless years the hot spot has dominated the West Coast, and now it appears folks in Nashville, Tennesee will get to see (and taste) what the hype is all about.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan Radio announces new “All Things Considered” host

After conducting an extensive search, Michigan Radio is pleased to announce that Rebecca Kruth has been named as the station's new All Things Considered host. Rebecca replaces Christina Shockley, who left Michigan Radio in June to help coach public radio hosts and reporters across the country. Rebecca will be a...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Best Restaurant on the Food Network

So many of my friends are addicted to the Food Network. They simply love watching all the shows and salivating over the good eats. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of restaurants that have been featured on the network, because we simply rock. So, what’s the No. 1 best Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’

It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
MICHIGAN STATE

