Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Cheerleaders sing national anthem after sound system malfunctions at cheer competition

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Cheerleaders from Reeths-Puffer, Mona Shores, Zeeland East and Muskegon were all gathered at Muskegon High School for a cheer competition Wednesday and were waiting for the national anthem to play. An issue with the sound system kept the anthem from being played. There were several attempts...
WWMTCw

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias to perform at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Firekeepers Casino Hotel is bringing the laughter to West Michigan this year. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is scheduled to return to Firekeepers March 17, according to release from Firekeepers Casino Hotel Tuesday. Chelsea Handler in West Michigan: Chelsea Handler to perform at Kalamazoo State...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan

The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn't look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez.
WOOD

SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed

A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011923.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

MLK event speaker urges viewers to ‘face the fact that America is a racist country’

The keynote speaker for this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration event was Eddie S. Glaude Jr., an author, activist and head of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University. The Jan. 16 event began with speeches from the presidents of Grand Rapids Community College, Davenport University...
Pen 2 Paper

Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath

Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’

Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...

