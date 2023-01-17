Read full article on original website
Holland On Ice event coming to downtown
We've had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore.
Theaters offer deals for National Popcorn Day
One of the best parts of going to the movies is the popcorn.
Winter fun at Pinball Land
Pinball Land offers hours of entertainment with a large collection of pinball games and video arcade games.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Cheerleaders sing national anthem after sound system malfunctions at cheer competition
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Cheerleaders from Reeths-Puffer, Mona Shores, Zeeland East and Muskegon were all gathered at Muskegon High School for a cheer competition Wednesday and were waiting for the national anthem to play. An issue with the sound system kept the anthem from being played. There were several attempts...
Val Lego Announces Departure from WZZM TV-13 in Grand Rapids
You've seen her anchoring the news and doing health coverage for 17 years on 13 On Your Side. On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Val Lego made a surprising Facebook announcement...She is leaving WZZM TV-13. Val has had an incredible career. She has interviewed former first ladies, heads of corporations, and...
WWMTCw
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias to perform at Firekeepers Casino Hotel
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Firekeepers Casino Hotel is bringing the laughter to West Michigan this year. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is scheduled to return to Firekeepers March 17, according to release from Firekeepers Casino Hotel Tuesday. Chelsea Handler in West Michigan: Chelsea Handler to perform at Kalamazoo State...
Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
WOOD TV8
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn't look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez.
WOOD
SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed
A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011923.
Kum & Go opens first store in West Michigan
Kum & Go has opened its first convenience store in the Grand Rapids market. The store is located at 2134 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Walker.
thecollegiatelive.com
MLK event speaker urges viewers to ‘face the fact that America is a racist country’
The keynote speaker for this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration event was Eddie S. Glaude Jr., an author, activist and head of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University. The Jan. 16 event began with speeches from the presidents of Grand Rapids Community College, Davenport University...
MLive
‘Free weed for life:’ New 24/7 drive-thru dispensary offers prizes, Taylor Swift tickets
PORTAGE, MI -- Anyone who goes inside Lake Effect’s new retail dispensary location to make a purchase of $100 or more during the grand opening can enter for a chance to win free cannabis for life, co-founder Jevin Weyenberg said. Lake Effect has opened its second Kalamazoo County location,...
Pen 2 Paper
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Townhome, retail development would transform stretch of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A stretch of Wealthy Street SE between Lafayette and Prospect avenues would be transformed with 18 townhomes, two renovated single-family homes, and commercial space under a proposed development plan. The plan, being pitched by Grand Rapids-based Indigo Design + Development, would re-envision an area that...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Red Cross honors Muskegon man who saved friend's life with CPR
A Muskegon man was honored by the Red Cross for using CPR training to save his friend’s life. Zachary Waters received the Life Saving Award from on Wednesday.
98.7 WFGR
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
