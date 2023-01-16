Read full article on original website
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Strong Second Half Not Enough for Cats in Loss to Maysville
MAYSVILLE — The Cambridge High School girls’ basketball team got off to a slow start and lost to Maysville 57-38 in a non-league contest Wednesday night. The Lady Panthers took control of the game early with 14-3 advantage in the first quarter. They added to the margin in the second quarter taking 29-8 lead to the locker room at halftime.
ysnlive.com
HOBAN BREAKS THE DOORS DOWN
AKRON OH- Hoban sports one of the hardest schedules in the state of Ohio this season. So it hasn’t been too often they’ve been able to blast right through opponents. In fact, the last two wins that they’ve secured have been by a combined 5 points. That was not the case however on Thursday night as the Knights stormed their way to a 83-54 victory over Lutheran East.
WHIZ
The Barn Will Be Hosting a Benefit for an Employee
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Barn in Zanesville has a few updates about their newly constructed kitchen, and a couple of events this coming weekend. The Barn built on a new catering and carry out kitchen. They can now cater for any event with their delicious made from scratch foods. No event is too big or small.
Wheeling business to close indoor facility
An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
27 First News
Another winter storm with severe storms and snow impacting the Valley
(WKBN) – It has been a very stormy January across the country with a parade of storms from west to east. They have produced rain, strong storms, tornadoes, flooding, snow and wind at times. This storm has arrived in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania and will continue to influence...
Knox Pages
Howard man killed in Friday morning Knox County crash on Ohio 13
MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Howard man was killed and an Illinois man injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Ohio 13 in Knox County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jason W. Auck, 45, of Howard, was pronounced dead at the scene, while...
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
One person dead in Dillonvale crash
DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
Streetsboro man wins $100k on lottery ticket
STREETSBORO, OH – A Streetsboro man has claimed his lucky holiday winning lottery ticket. Having won $100,000 on the Ohio Lottery scratch-off game Holiday Countdown, Parker Papp of Streetsboro is feeling the holiday spirit. Parker will receive $72,000 after paying 28 percent in state and federal taxes. The winning ticket was sold at Sammy’s Food Mart, located at 9418 St Rt 43 in Streetsboro. There are three top prizes remaining in the Holiday Countdown scratch-off game as of January 18, 2023. The post Streetsboro man wins $100k on lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
tourcounsel.com
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio
Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center
Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
WTRF
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
wnewsj.com
East Clinton senior killed in crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
cleveland19.com
Canton firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in below-freezing temperatures
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton City firefighters saved the day for a dog trapped on a riverbank in below-freezing temperatures with a rescue mission by the water team. A good Samaritan spotted the dog in distress around 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 and called first responders for help, according to the Canton City Fire Department.
WFMJ.com
Stolen ATV with no-lights rear-ended, Sebring man injured
A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.
Photos: Firefighters battle flames in garage fire
Crews worked to extinguish flames in a garage fire in Dover on Tuesday night.
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
