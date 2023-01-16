AKRON OH- Hoban sports one of the hardest schedules in the state of Ohio this season. So it hasn’t been too often they’ve been able to blast right through opponents. In fact, the last two wins that they’ve secured have been by a combined 5 points. That was not the case however on Thursday night as the Knights stormed their way to a 83-54 victory over Lutheran East.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO