Kissimmee, FL

Council’s Corner — Meals on Wheels Match Campaign

The Osceola Council on Aging (OCOA) is thrilled to announce this month’s Meals on Wheel Match Campaign to support our ever-growing Meals on Wheels services. The first we have hosted of its kind; this campaign runs through the month of January, in hopes of increasing the number of home-delivered meals we serve for low-income, homebound seniors, and disabled members of the Osceola community.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
A night for the Heroes who Don’t Wear Capes

The fourth annual Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes gala held Saturday, Jan. 7 at Embassy Suites Lake Buena Vista had it all — hundreds of attendees in Roaring ‘20s attire, a murder mystery, a litany of awards given to community pillars and helpers, and thousands of dollars raised in order for A Hero For Kids to continue its work to help children and families prepare for the new school year and holidays. While organizer John Kalish, in a sharp pinstripe suit of the era, noted that attendees enjoy the food, drink, auction items and revelry, the night is about those in the community who are honored. Here’s a list of the night’s award winners of the year:
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
Local food-preneur asking for help ahead of Food Network event

Local business owner and chef, Ryan Whaley, of the hugely popular Parlor Kitchen (Instagram | Website) has been serving food curbside for the past year (including at our weekly bingo nights in Baldwin Park), and now, ahead of a big break, is asking for some help from the community. Whaley,...
ORLANDO, FL
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets

Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
KISSIMMEE, FL
A decommissioned mural in Parramore finds new life in virtual reality

Volunteers are setting up tents, chairs and tables in a parking lot outside a gray office building in the Parramore neighborhood of Orlando the day before Thanksgiving. It's an ambitious event promising dinner, drinks and dessert, as well as providing free vaccines, health care information, clothing, haircuts and personal care bags at no cost to community members. By 11:30 a.m., a line has already formed on the sidewalk just outside the steel gate.
ORLANDO, FL
SMA Healthcare announces two promotions

SMA Healthcare recently announced two new promotions: Jennifer Stephenson was named senior vice president of Volusia County services and Jessica Nelson was named vice president of quality assurance. “Jennifer and Jessica have been integral in the success of SMA Healthcare, and I look forward to seeing how they excel in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!

Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
MELBOURNE, FL
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL

While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
ORLANDO, FL
Like state, Osceola sees graduation rate fall

Data is in for the state of Florida’s school graduation rates for the recently-completed 2021-22 school year. Locally and statewide, the numbers were down, attributed to the still-lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Florida Department of Education released data the end of last week that shows the statewide...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

