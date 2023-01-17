Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Apopka seeks to build all-inclusive playground at the Northwest Recreation Complex
APOPKA, Fla. — The city of Apopka is working to build an all-inclusive playground. City leaders are asking for public input amid the grant application process. Residents can reach out the Parks and Recreation Department. Stephen Hibbard, whose 11-year-old daughter Addison was born with a rare neurological disorder, said...
aroundosceola.com
Council’s Corner — Meals on Wheels Match Campaign
The Osceola Council on Aging (OCOA) is thrilled to announce this month’s Meals on Wheel Match Campaign to support our ever-growing Meals on Wheels services. The first we have hosted of its kind; this campaign runs through the month of January, in hopes of increasing the number of home-delivered meals we serve for low-income, homebound seniors, and disabled members of the Osceola community.
aroundosceola.com
A night for the Heroes who Don’t Wear Capes
The fourth annual Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes gala held Saturday, Jan. 7 at Embassy Suites Lake Buena Vista had it all — hundreds of attendees in Roaring ‘20s attire, a murder mystery, a litany of awards given to community pillars and helpers, and thousands of dollars raised in order for A Hero For Kids to continue its work to help children and families prepare for the new school year and holidays. While organizer John Kalish, in a sharp pinstripe suit of the era, noted that attendees enjoy the food, drink, auction items and revelry, the night is about those in the community who are honored. Here’s a list of the night’s award winners of the year:
bungalower
Local food-preneur asking for help ahead of Food Network event
Local business owner and chef, Ryan Whaley, of the hugely popular Parlor Kitchen (Instagram | Website) has been serving food curbside for the past year (including at our weekly bingo nights in Baldwin Park), and now, ahead of a big break, is asking for some help from the community. Whaley,...
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
theapopkavoice.com
Will an inspiring leader like MLK and a relentless elected official like LBJ emerge in South Apopka's pursuit of annexation into Apopka?
Yesterday, we honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 14th Annual Apopka MLK Parade, which travels through the streets of Apopka and South Apopka on its way to the John Bridges Center. The South Apopka Ministerial Alliance sponsored the event and gave the parade a theme:...
2 Osceola County schools exceeding standards for maximum classroom sizes
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — This year, two schools in Osceola County are not in compliance with state standards that set maximum class sizes. In 2002, voters approved the class size amendment, and it went into effect in 2010. It limits how many students can be in core classes like math, English, and science.
A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets
Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Plan to redesign Downtown Orlando set to go into action in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — A city initiative to reimagine Downtown Orlando and set a plan in motion for the next 10 years will see its first projects begin this year. Project Downtown Orlando 2.0 is the city’s master plan for the area’s future. The plan focuses on four...
WESH
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
A decommissioned mural in Parramore finds new life in virtual reality
Volunteers are setting up tents, chairs and tables in a parking lot outside a gray office building in the Parramore neighborhood of Orlando the day before Thanksgiving. It's an ambitious event promising dinner, drinks and dessert, as well as providing free vaccines, health care information, clothing, haircuts and personal care bags at no cost to community members. By 11:30 a.m., a line has already formed on the sidewalk just outside the steel gate.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war on ‘woke ideology’ in higher education threatens academic freedom
We’ve seen this all before.
ormondbeachobserver.com
SMA Healthcare announces two promotions
SMA Healthcare recently announced two new promotions: Jennifer Stephenson was named senior vice president of Volusia County services and Jessica Nelson was named vice president of quality assurance. “Jennifer and Jessica have been integral in the success of SMA Healthcare, and I look forward to seeing how they excel in...
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL
While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
Orlando officials propose moratorium on new downtown nightclubs, new permit
ORLANDO, Fla. — City officials are proposing changes that could have a major impact on downtown nightlife. For months, efforts have been made to quell violence downtown. Now, city leaders are proposing not allowing any new nightclubs for at least six months, and much stricter requirements on businesses that want to sell liquor after midnight.
‘A community of resilience’: Suspect sought after windows shattered at downtown LGBTQ bars
ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators with the Orlando Police Department are asking for help identifying a man seen on video vandalizing businesses with strong ties to the local LGBTQ community. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The “District Dive” and “Southern Craft” in the Milk District remain open...
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
aroundosceola.com
Like state, Osceola sees graduation rate fall
Data is in for the state of Florida’s school graduation rates for the recently-completed 2021-22 school year. Locally and statewide, the numbers were down, attributed to the still-lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Florida Department of Education released data the end of last week that shows the statewide...
