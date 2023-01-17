Read full article on original website
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Lakeside’s Lamb continues to rack up wins and memories
Hot Springs Lakeside head basketball coach Eddie Lamb has won over 1,000 games in his high school career, but that won’t be the thing he remembers most when his long and successful career is over. Lamb believes it will be the lives that he has touched while coaching 30...
Warren native Alonzo Hampton introduced as Arkansas-Pine Bluff head football coach
Hear reaction from Arkansas-Pine Bluff's new head football coach as Alonzo Hampton is introduced as the leader of the Golden Lions.
Visit the AGFC and AGFF at the 33rd Annual Big Buck Classic
LITTLE ROCK — Be sure to visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation at this year’s 33rd Annual Relyance Bank Arkansas Big Buck Classic Jan. 27-29 at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. The AGFF has again stepped up to provide a free Kids...
Remembering FOX 16 News Producer Chris Scott
It is an extremely tough day for everyone at FOX 16 News, and especially everyone connected to FOX 16 News at 9 as show producer Chris Scott passed away earlier Tuesday.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It’s cold & windy, and it will get colder
Strong west winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will go on this afternoon until around 5:00. Then the wind will start to die down. This wind is behind a cold front, so temperatures will not rise too much this afternoon. Little Rock will only have a high temperature of 54°. A few clouds will filter in tonight.
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
Remembering reporter Haven Hughes
Tragedy hit home for KARK 4 News as reporter Haven Hughes lost her life in a terrible traffic accident Monday night.
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp Reviews
Arkansas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Former Arkansas state lawmaker Henry Wilkins sentenced to federal prison for bribery
A former Arkansas state senator and state representative who had gone on to serve as a county judge was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his part in a bribery conspiracy.
Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
Spend The Night in Historic WWII Submarine on the Arkansas River
How would you like to stay overnight in a real-life submarine in Arkansas? The historic USS Razorback in North Little Rock is now offering submarine sleepovers. The Submarine Sleepovers are just $40 per person or $400 minimum regardless of any group size up to 35 people. Let's just say, if...
Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet
BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schools
The first month of the New Year has brought no respite for the political Colosseum, where arduous battles rage. George Santos stands triumphant amidst the crumbling Democratic defenses that vainly try to chip away at his lies. Kevin McCarthy stands even firmer in the face of the Radical Right's onslaught, refusing to bow and accepting every challenge with unyielding resilience.
Conway, Arkansas manufacturer suspends operations, reduces staff
A large manufacturing operation in Conway is suspending operations and reducing staff after the cancellation of an exclusive contract.
Representatives looking to make changes at police academy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Hazing...
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
You’re Invited to Attend an Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series in Hot Springs
Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The first seminar in the series will be Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Harvey Potts, M.D., PGY-2 will present...
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
