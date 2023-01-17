ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

fox16.com

Lakeside’s Lamb continues to rack up wins and memories

Hot Springs Lakeside head basketball coach Eddie Lamb has won over 1,000 games in his high school career, but that won’t be the thing he remembers most when his long and successful career is over. Lamb believes it will be the lives that he has touched while coaching 30...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
agfc.com

Visit the AGFC and AGFF at the 33rd Annual Big Buck Classic

LITTLE ROCK — Be sure to visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation at this year’s 33rd Annual Relyance Bank Arkansas Big Buck Classic Jan. 27-29 at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. The AGFF has again stepped up to provide a free Kids...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Power 95.9

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet

BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
BENTON, AR
Edy Zoo

Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schools

The first month of the New Year has brought no respite for the political Colosseum, where arduous battles rage. George Santos stands triumphant amidst the crumbling Democratic defenses that vainly try to chip away at his lies. Kevin McCarthy stands even firmer in the face of the Radical Right's onslaught, refusing to bow and accepting every challenge with unyielding resilience.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Representatives looking to make changes at police academy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. Hazing...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

