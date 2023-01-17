Italy’s Rock Hard Custom builds a street-tracking Sporty…. In 1996, Harley-Davidson introduced a new member to the long-running Sportster lineup, the XL1200S Sport. The Sportster Sport had the same stump-pulling Evo V-twin as the regular XL1200, but in a rare departure for the Motor Company, the 1200S also boasted an array of upgrades aimed at sport-minded riders: fully-adjustable Showa suspension, 13-spoke cast aluminum wheels with Dunlop Sport Elite tires, tracker-style handlebars, and dual front floating-disc brakes.

2 DAYS AGO