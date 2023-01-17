ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

saturdaytradition.com

Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team

The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Marist vs. St. Peter's: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

The Marist Red Foxes are 3-12 against the St. Peter's Peacocks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Red Foxes and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCann Center. Marist will be strutting in after a victory while the Peacocks will be stumbling in from a loss.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

