ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Celestyal Names New Global Chief Commercial Officer

WHY IT RATES: Lee Haslett brings a variety of key experience as a well-versed travel executive having worked in tour operations and airlines.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Editor. Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has announced the appointment of Lee...
TravelPulse

Phil Sproul Appointed CEO of Huntington Travel Group

Phil Sproul, a long time veteran of the Travel Industry, has joined Huntington Travel Group as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), taking control of the well known Consolidator and Tours arm, Escapades by Huntington. Sproul will oversee further development of the Canadian market while expanding the existing business in the United States.
TravelPulse

KHM Travel Group Expands Commitment to Supporting Diversity

WHY IT RATES: KHM Travel Group, a host agency for travel advisors, is actively developing programs and initiatives to support diversity, equity and inclusion within its agency and body of advisors. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. KHM Travel Group is continuing its commitment to building a culture that...
TravelPulse

Accor Introduces Independent Midscale Hotel Portfolio Handwritten Collection

Global hospitality group Accor announced a brand-new independent midscale hotel portfolio, the Handwritten Collection, with thirteen signed hotels with a goal of reaching 250 properties by 2030. As unique as someone’s handwriting, the hotels in the Handwritten Collection will feature stylishly designed accommodations and host-led hospitality, ranging from bespoke welcome...
TravelPulse

6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel

We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
HAWAII STATE
TravelPulse

US Travel and American Express Renew Partnership

The U.S. Travel Association and American Express have announced the renewal of their successful partnership with American Express returning as U.S. Travel's sole official sponsor and official card for 2023-2024. “We’re thrilled to continue this highly successful partnership, which has been beneficial for both organizations,” said U.S. Travel Association President...
Industrial Distribution

MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform

MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
AOL Corp

More than 100 bids received in latest round of offshore oil and gas licensing

More than 100 applications have been received in the UK’s 33rd round of offshore oil and gas licensing. The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which regulates the sector, said a total of 115 bids have been received from 76 companies, covering 258 “blocks” of the sea. The...
freightwaves.com

Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
FORT SMITH, AR
TravelPulse

Palladium Hotel Group Achieves Revenues of Over $1 Billion, Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Business Volume

Palladium Hotel Group has announced that for the first time in its history, the company expects to exceed one billion euros of managed turnover in 2023. Palladium, which closed the year with a turnover of 948 million euros or roughly $1.027 billion, representing 113 percent more revenue compared to 2021, and 26 percent more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
TravelPulse

Paris Is the World’s Most Powerful City Destination, According to WTTC

The French capital city and popular destination of Paris is considered the world’s most powerful city destination for a variety of factors, including the travel industry’s contribution to GDP, employment, traveler spending and more, in a new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). City vacations...
The Associated Press

Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Leap, a leading energy market access provider, has once again been recognized on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero. This is Leap’s fourth consecutive year on the list, having been selected as Cleantech 100 Early Stage Company of the Year in 2020 and included on the Global Cleantech 100 list in 2021 and 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005551/en/ Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
constructiontechnology.media

Hyundai Doosan Infracore reveals new brand name

Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) has announced that it is replacing the Doosan brand on its construction equipment and introducing its new brand named ‘Develon’. The change takes place a year and a half since August 2021 when HDI became a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD Hyundai). The...
The Associated Press

Cepton, Inc. Announces Closing of $100 Million Investment from Koito Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced today the completion of its previously announced $100 million investment (the “Investment”) from its long-term automotive Tier 1 partner and current shareholder, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Koito”) (TSE: 7276) on January 19, 2023. The Investment, in the form of convertible preferred stock, was approved at a special meeting of Cepton stockholders on January 11, 2023, and is convertible, beginning on the first anniversary of the issue date, into shares of Cepton’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $2.585 per share. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005052/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
informedinfrastructure.com

Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies

The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
conceptcarz.com

Bentley Motors secures Top Employer award

• Top Employer Institute names Bentley in elite list for the twelfth consecutive year. •Bentley is the only UK-based automotive manufacturer to be recognised. •Award highlights Bentley's commitment to creating a safe and supportive workplace – with an emphasis on culture and collaboration. •Recognition supports Bentley's Beyond100 strategy, targeting...
Ben Fernandez

Finding an Investment Strategy

Disclaimer: This content is courtesy of InvestingTE.com. Ben Fernandez is an affiliate of InvestingTE.com and has all rights to the information presented. Comfort, discipline and passion describes me "many of times" when it comes to being driven to absorb more real estate knowledge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy