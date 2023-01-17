Structure Fire: 1100 Block of Victoria Street

On January 15, 2023 at approximately 12:00 a.m., the Abilene Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1100 block of Victoria Street. Crews arrived to find a single family residence fully involved in fire. Due to a high wind the fire was in danger of catching other residences on fire, so a second alarm was called. The fire did spread to two other structures but the damage was minimal because of the fire crews’ efforts. There were no occupants in the structures at the time of the fire. The damage is estimated to be $60,000 and the fire is currently under investigation.