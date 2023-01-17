Read full article on original website
Martin County Humane Society Pet Wellness Clinic Today
The Martin County Humane Society Wellness Clinic is today from 5 to 6 p.m. at 507 N. Oak St. in Loogootee. There are plenty of package deals available for dogs and cats, such as updated shots, nail trims, microchipping, and more. No appointment is needed, and the offer is open...
Daviess County Health Dept. Hosting Baby Day
The Daviess County Health Department will be hosting Baby Day, a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions! All babies who receive services will receive free diapers for attending, as well as be entered to win a grand prize drawing. This event is for all children ages 2 and under and will be held on Friday, February 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call (812) 254-8666, option 1, or schedule online at daviesshealth.com.
Good Samaritan Presents Check to Knox County Sheriff for Over $166,000
Today, Good Samaritan’s State Opioid Response (SOR) Grant Coordinator Laura Jimenez presented a check to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin for $166,800. The purpose of the SOR grant is to address the opioid overdose crisis by providing resources to states for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Today’s donation is funded by the State Opioid Response Grant through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction. Good Samaritan received its first SOR grant in 2020 and has received additional funding each year since the initial grant award. The next round of SOR grant awards will take place in the fall of this year.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Camby Hutton, 55, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Starr Knott, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. James Rothrock, 38, of...
Becky A. Strange
Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born on June 26, 1953, in Washington, Indiana to Charles F. and Viola (Swartz) Summers. Becky was a member of Loogootee Methodist Church. She graduated from Loogootee High School and then...
Vincennes Structure Fire on Harrison St.
Vincennes firefighters were called to 412 Harrison St. at 5:36 a.m. yesterday for a structure fire. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says there were considerable amounts of flames and smoke when firefighters arrived. The fire spread to the attic, so crews had to battle the flames from the roof. The house was split into two units. One was occupied by one resident where the fire started, and two people lived on the other side. It was initially reported that two people were trapped, but they managed to escape before firefighters arrived. The two-person unit was home to two cats. Winkler says one of the animals died as a result of the fire. This fire is under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal, and Winkler estimates over $40,000 in damages.
Semi Accident in Washington Causes Water Line to Burst
On January 18, at 2:06 p.m. A semi registered to Precise Moving & Storage out of Georgia struck a water meter pit. The truck was attempting to turn off of Flora Street and onto Northwest 1st Street. The truck then left the roadway and went into the grass in front...
Aaron Eugene Mason
Aaron Eugene Mason, formally of Spurgeon, born Sept. 8th, 1982, in Huntingburg, IN to Susie (Oakman) Miley and Dale E. Mason, passed away in Knox Co. on January 15, 2023. He attended Pike Central High School and was the President of the Union at Farbest. He loved to spend time outdoors with his kids, 4-wheeler riding, fishing, and arrowhead hunting. You could always count on him to be coming out of the woods in the spring with a bag full of Morel mushrooms.
Washington Primary Dual Language Immersion Parent Meeting
Washington Primary will host a Dual Language Immersion Parent Meeting on January 30, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Washington Primary. Parents of incoming kindergarteners for the 2023-2024 school year are encouraged to attend to learn more about the program. The Dual Language Immersion class is voluntary. Families who are interested in participating will be asked to complete an application process to be accepted into the program. Dual immersion education integrates an equal number of native English-speaking and native Spanish-speaking students in the same classroom. Students develop oral and cognitive academic language in both English and Spanish while mastering grade-level knowledge and skills in all elementary content areas.
Man Arrested For Molestation Warrant Out of Florida
On January 17, 2023, detectives with the Washington Police Department and Central Dispatch began receiving information regarding the whereabouts of 42-year-old Travis Wayne Davis. Davis was found to be wanted out of Bay County Florida for two counts of Lewd & Lascivious Molestation. Officers located Davis outside of a residence...
Paul R. Bruner
Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, Indiana. He was born April 7, 1929 in Loogootee, Indiana to the late David Edward and Edna (Robinson) Bruner. Paul was a...
DUI Accident Reported in Washington
A DUI accident occurred last night around 8:30 p.m. near E. Highland Ave. and SE 3rd St. A witness called, reporting that a vehicle wrecked into a fence, then advised that the people left in the wrecked vehicle and parked it on SE 3rd St. The driver’s mother called to report that her son had been in an accident and was being treated at the hospital. A request was made for CSI because of the blood in the vehicle. It was reported that the male subject suffered a severe head injury and would be treated by hospital staff. No more information was given on this incident.
Tammy Sue Brown
Tammy Sue Brown, 52, of Washington, IN passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 12, 2023, following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Tammy was born to Fred and Dana Horton Porter on February 14, 1970. Her father passed away when she was only 11 months old and she was raised by her stepfather Reldon Bateman from the age of 3.
Marilou Bourland
Marilou Bourland, 79, of Petersburg, passed away January 16, 2023 in Jasper, IN. She was born December 4, 1943 to Virgil and Gladys (Shelton) Myers in Otwell, IN. She graduated from Otwell High School in 1961 and went on to marry her husband of 50 years, Curtis Bourland. She worked for the Pike County Auditor’s Office for 35 years.
Hydroplane Racing Returns to Evansville – Evansville Regatta
Evansville wants to get back in the boat racing game. An effort has begun to bring competitive hydroplane racing back to the city of Evansville for the first time since 2018. The “Evansville Regatta Committee” was formed over the weekend to start looking into bringing back boat racing events. Evansville used to hold annual boat races during Thunder on the Ohio every summer, but the event folded due to financial problems in 2009. A revival effort with HydroFest in 2017 and 2018 also faltered.
John Kenneth Miley
John Kenneth Miley, 97, of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family. John was born April 17, 1925 in Vincennes, Indiana to Albert (Army) and Minnie ( Hedge) Miley. John served in WW11 in the Army and was awarded two bronze stars and...
