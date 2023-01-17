Vincennes firefighters were called to 412 Harrison St. at 5:36 a.m. yesterday for a structure fire. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says there were considerable amounts of flames and smoke when firefighters arrived. The fire spread to the attic, so crews had to battle the flames from the roof. The house was split into two units. One was occupied by one resident where the fire started, and two people lived on the other side. It was initially reported that two people were trapped, but they managed to escape before firefighters arrived. The two-person unit was home to two cats. Winkler says one of the animals died as a result of the fire. This fire is under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal, and Winkler estimates over $40,000 in damages.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO