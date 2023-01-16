Read full article on original website
My kids don’t go to school or doctors — people call my parenting ‘abusive,’ ‘dangerous’
A Missouri mommy blogger says she’s been accused of child abuse for her controversial parenting methods. Kaytlynn Green, 23, always knew she wanted to be a mother and was excited to raise her kids her way when she learned she was pregnant with her oldest child, Olive. Green reportedly does not allow Olive, 3, and Felix, 1, to go to school, see the doctor or eat meat, animal products or processed sugars. She also does not require her kids to have a bedtime, sleep in their own bed or even wear shoes. “I practice what’s called holistic and respectful parenting, however,...
boldsky.com
Parenting Tips: What Causes Nightmares In Kids? How Parents Can Help?
Almost every child experiences frightening or upsetting dreams from time to time. If your child experiences one, as a parent, please reassure your child and provide some comfort. A child's nightmares seem to peak during the preschool years when they are more likely to be triggered by fear of the dark [1].
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Kids Bully Little Boy For Having Light Eyebrows So Mom Lets Him Dye Them and People Are Cheering
No mom-shaming here and everyone loves it!
msn.com
‘She never has enough money’: I was adopted by a wealthy family, but my biological grandma says I need to financially support her — and buy her a condo
My biological mom died when I was a toddler, and the state felt that my grandmother wasn’t appropriate as a placement given that they found she had mental-health issues at that time. I was adopted by an upper-class family, and all communication with my biological grandma was prohibited after the adoption.
Young woman had tubes tied secretly amidst family's pressure to have babies: "I don't like kids and I don't want kids."
Apparently, one 22-year-old woman resents constantly having childcare responsibilities thrust on her when she was a pre-teen, by her mother and other adult family members. So much so that she has decided that she never wants to have children of her own and her family is furious. She has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
27 Kids Who Completely And Totally Terrified Me With The Unsettling Things They Said
"My oldest told me she kept seeing an old man in our apartment. One day, we were looking at photos of my dad, and she said, 'Oh, that’s the old man.' He had passed away a few months earlier."
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Stay-at-home mom on husband: "He says it's his turn to stay with the kids; I have 3 months to find a job"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Deciding to have a family with your spouse takes love, determination, and a lot of difficult decisions that the couple must agree on. Once they have kids, it often happens that one of the parents stays home to look after them.
psychologytoday.com
When Children Give Up on Parents: Beyond the Breaking Point
BPD and NPD symptoms challenge the ability of parents to meet their children's needs. Parents who cannot fully meet their children's needs can stay close to their children by supporting efforts at getting needs met by others. Failure to support these efforts may push the child over the breaking point,...
msn.com
20 Signs You're a Bad Parent (Your Kids Will Remember)
Slide 1 of 21: If you’re a parent, chances are you’ve had more than a few moments when things aren’t quite right in the parenting world. Whether it’s the lack of sleep catching up to you during preschool pickup or worrying about how many hours your teenager spends on social media, it can be hard to know if everything ...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Real tips for potty training a toddler (from moms that have done it!)
Today I am sharing real tips for potty training a toddler from moms that have been there, done that! Real mom solutions to potty training will help you (the best advice comes from those that have already done it). You can help your child, too! Potty training is a reward in itself because your child will be SO excited (and so will you!)
The Still Face Experiment Shows The Damage Done When Parents Stare At Their Phones
The still face experiment is disturbing. At first, a parent and baby play together, dad smiling and cooing, baby clapping her hands and laughing. Then, prompted by the researcher, the dad turns his face away from the stroller and when he turns back his face is completely expressionless. Baby tries to get dad to smile again, but he keeps up the flat affect, remaining neutral and unresponsive. Within a few minutes, the child dissolves, crying, squirming, and desperately trying to make a connection. On a second prompt, dad turns away again, and when he looks at baby again he’s his normal self, soothing the baby who quickly recovers. Baby forgets all and gets back to playtime as if nothing happened. Only the viewer is left shaken.
msn.com
Dad's Way of Stopping Toddler's Tantrum at the Airport Is Genius
There's no way around it: Traveling with young children can be really stressful, especially when flights are required to get your family from point A to point B. While some babies will snooze through the flight and bigger kids have a better understanding of what's going on, toddlers simply don't. They're thrown into a new situation, and thanks to being pretty unpredictable no matter what the situation, they can be pretty hard to wrangle at the airport.
