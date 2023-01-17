Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
nnbw.com
2023 Nevada Women’s Fund board of directors selects officers, names board members
The 2023 Nevada Women’s Fund board of directors announces the selection of executive officers and names eight new board members to the organization charged with championing the needs of local women and children. Executive officers serving a one-year term include board chair Jill Johnson, director of communications at Bishop...
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that...
KOLO TV Reno
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.
mynews4.com
Reno's new chief of police knows how to overcome barriers
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The new Reno police chief is just about a month from starting her new job. But she's already making history. Kathryn Nance is the first female police chief to head the Reno Police Department. But this is not the first time she's broken barriers and taken on challenges.
KOLO TV Reno
Health District: Kimchi from Sparks store should be avoided
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District has advised the public to not eat certain kimchi from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks. The spicy fermented cabbage made between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, was not inspected, the health district said. It was sold in quarter-gallon,...
matadornetwork.com
The Generator Space in Nevada Is Where Burning Man Festival Artists’ Work Comes To Life
If you love artwork, you have to make a trip to Nevada. While Reno, Nevada, is typically known as a not-so-interesting Vegas, it’s also a hub for art and culture in the state, including street artists and Burning Man creators. The Generator in Sparks, Nevada, just outside Reno, is where you’ll find many artists hard at work creating some of the festival’s best pieces.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM issues trespass notice to mining company
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has issued a trespassing notice to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge over unauthorized use of the habitat of Tiehm’s Buckwheat. The BLM says the area was being used as a laydown area for geotechnical drilling operations associated with collection of subsurface data.
nnbw.com
Residential and rental real estate expected to slow
All signs are pointing to a cooling off period in 2023 for residential and rental real estate. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, home sales in December declined north of 35 percent from the previous year. The 232 homes that sold in Reno for the final month of 2022 represented an even bigger dip – 37.5 percent – from the same month in 2021. Sparks, meanwhile, saw a 31 percent drop in home sales for the month.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
KOLO TV Reno
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes a stop in Reno; visits KOLO 8
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making a three day stop in the Biggest Little City in the world. KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew had a fantastic time interview Clara “Corndog” Adams and “Chad”der Cheese Colgrove, the two hotdoggers who will be in Reno all weekend long taking pictures with the family, answering all your hotdog questions and of course dishing out some hotdog buns.. we mean puns! They brought their 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels to KOLO 8′s tv station for Morning Break.
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Public Market Food Hall Grand Opening January 20th
Weekend of food and fun for Reno locals and West Coast foodies. Reno, Nev.- Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
Nevada Appeal
8 Carson City businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
Out of 36 businesses in Carson City subjected to an alcohol server compliance check last year, eight failed and were issued citations, according to an annual report by city staff. “In addition to a misdemeanor citation for the violating server, six of those citations resulted in an administrative citation, a...
Popculture
Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident
Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
KOLO TV Reno
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
1 Nevada City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
KOLO TV Reno
Hands-On Dinosaur Exhibit Now Open in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a fun new way to boost your knowledge of dinosaurs. The Expedition Dinosaur exhibit is now open at the Wilbur D. May Museum. It features numerous interactive stations that kids and adults will want to get their hands on. There are also several animatronic dinosaurs that visitors can control.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — I wager a water flow alarm at 5:10 a.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport had something to do with a broken pipe, seeing as the temperature was 1 degree there. We are experiencing a testing cold. If anything is going to freeze, that will happen today. If anything,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - JAN. 19 UPDATE: A suspect wanted for allegedly trying to kidnap a CVS employee has been arrested. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Omar Garcia-Madrigal called them several hours after it was announced he was wanted and surrendered. He was taken into custody at...
