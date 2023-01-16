Read full article on original website
Joseph D. Phillips King
Joseph D. Phillips King, 40, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 15, 2023. Joseph was born July 2, 1982, in Mansfield, to Daniel Phillips and Janiebird King. He graduated from Madison Cosmetology and was a licensed cosmetologist for over five years with Supercuts. Joseph was also an exceptionally talented artist. He loved his family and spent time with them. He also truly loved and cherished his relationship with his many friends. Joseph loved people and loved joking around. He was a Lady Gaga fan, having attended many of her concerts. He referred to her as the “mama monster” and he was one of the “baby monsters”.
Mansfield overpowers Lexington in thorough fashion
Mansfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-34 win against Lexington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Mansfield and Lexington squared off with January 22, 2022 at Lexington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Delaware Hayes dims lights on Sunbury Big Walnut
Delaware Hayes' offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Sunbury Big Walnut 67-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 20. Last season, Delaware Hayes and Sunbury Big Walnut faced off on February 25, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School. For more, click here.
Coshocton nips Duncan Falls Philo in taut scare
Coshocton showed its poise to outlast a game Duncan Falls Philo squad for a 76-71 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 13, Coshocton faced off against New Lexington and Duncan Falls Philo took on Dresden Tri-Valley on January 13 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Africentric flies high over Columbus Walnut Ridge
Columbus Africentric's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 87-44 win over Columbus Walnut Ridge at Columbus Walnut Ridge High on January 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Africentric squared off with January...
Pataskala Licking Heights imposes its will on Newark Licking Valley
Pataskala Licking Heights recorded a big victory over Newark Licking Valley 68-44 on January 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Newark Licking Valley squared off with January 28, 2022 at Newark Licking Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
New Lexington barely beats Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington posted a narrow 45-43 win over Dresden Tri-Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 20. New Lexington moved in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 15-9 to begin the second quarter.
Sandusky overcomes Tiffin Columbian in seat-squirming affair
A sigh of relief filled the air in Sandusky's locker room after a trying 45-43 test with Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky faced off on January 20, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School. For results, click here.
Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian overpowers Canton South in thorough fashion
Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Canton South 63-35 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 20. In recent action on January 14, Canton South faced off against Cuyahoga Falls and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian took on Columbus Africentric on January 14 at Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy. For results, click here.
Marion Harding outlasts Galion
Galion was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Marion Harding prevailed 66-53 on January 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Marion Harding and Galion played in a 75-53 game on January 20, 2022. For results, click here.
Tiffin Calvert routs Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Tiffin Calvert turned in a thorough domination of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 66-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 20. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic faced off on December 16, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School. Click here for a recap.
Johnstown overcomes Columbus Hamilton Township in seat-squirming affair
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Johnstown passed in a 34-30 victory at Columbus Hamilton Township's expense in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Johnstown took on Heath on January 11 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
Wapakoneta soars over Kenton
Wapakoneta swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Kenton 62-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Wapakoneta and Kenton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Kenton High School last season. For more, click here.
Mansfield Senior's offensive balance is too much for Mount Vernon
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's Elias Owens poured in a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to fuel a convincing 57-42 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Mount Vernon on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Owens led nine Tygers in the scoring column, but Nathaniel Haney's 11 points represented the...
Lexington survives Madison rallies to remain unbeaten in OCC
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Lexington coach Scott Hamilton glanced at the stat sheet Friday night after his team's 65-58 win at Madison. It didn't take long to figure out how his Minutemen almost let a 13-point halftime lead, a 14-point third-quarter lead and a 16-point fourth-quarter lead nearly slip away -- 10 missed foul shots and 16 turnovers.
Fredericktown squeaks past Danville in tight tilt
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Fredericktown defeated Danville 79-70 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Fredericktown and Danville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap.
Heath escapes close call with Utica
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Heath did just enough to beat Utica 56-47 at Utica High on January 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Heath and Utica played in a 79-43 game on February 9, 2021. Click here for a recap.
Complete command: Centerburg dominates East Knox in convincing showing
Centerburg's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing East Knox 57-32 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 20. Last season, Centerburg and East Knox faced off on January 28, 2022 at East Knox High School. For a full recap, click here.
Canton GlenOak dodges a bullet in win over Massillon Perry
Canton GlenOak eventually plied victory away from Massillon Perry 64-55 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Canton GlenOak and Massillon Perry played in a 73-42 game on December 3, 2021. For more, click here.
Too much punch: Canton McKinley knocks out Uniontown Lake
Canton McKinley grabbed a 53-34 victory at the expense of Uniontown Lake in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Uniontown Lake and Canton McKinley played in a 44-39 game on December 3, 2021. For results, click here.
