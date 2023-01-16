Joseph D. Phillips King, 40, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 15, 2023. Joseph was born July 2, 1982, in Mansfield, to Daniel Phillips and Janiebird King. He graduated from Madison Cosmetology and was a licensed cosmetologist for over five years with Supercuts. Joseph was also an exceptionally talented artist. He loved his family and spent time with them. He also truly loved and cherished his relationship with his many friends. Joseph loved people and loved joking around. He was a Lady Gaga fan, having attended many of her concerts. He referred to her as the “mama monster” and he was one of the “baby monsters”.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO