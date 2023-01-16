Read full article on original website
ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression
BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK. They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits. Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
Reduced eye contact with others is a common characteristic of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Although eye contact is an important aspect of social interactions, scientists have previously been unable to study the neurological basis of live social interaction with eye contact in ASD because it is difficult to image the brains of two people simultaneously.
Nighttime urination — aka nocturia — is very common. Its many possible causes include medications, liquids before bed, aging, and health issues.
A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
A new UK study shows adults with high levels of ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with autism. Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK.
People with high levels of ADHD symptoms are more likely than people with high levels of autistic features to feel anxious and hopeless, according to a recent study by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to demonstrate that ADHD has greater predictive...
People suffering from schizophrenia can expect to die 15 years sooner than they ordinarily would. A new study has now found that this could be partly caused by advanced brain aging. The research findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. Schizophrenia is associated with an increased risk of premature...
Mindfulness exercises can, in some cases, be as effective as antidepressant drugs when dealing with anxiety disorders, new research reveals. The findings highlight how mindfulness meditation could be a useful approach to treating these conditions. The study put a course of mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) techniques up against a course of escitalopram – a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class medication also known as Lexapro, considered to be a gold standard antidepressant – across eight weeks. Follow-up surveys were carried out up to 24 weeks after enrollment using an assessment called the Clinical Global Impression of Severity scale (CGI-S), measured on a scale...
Investigators have developed a freely available measure of autism symptoms that can help to screen for autism and monitor changes over time in symptoms. Research on the development and validation of the Autism Symptom Dimension Questionnaire (ASDQ) is published in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology. After development of an initial...
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
Schizophrenia is a complex illness that can evolve in different ways over time. Researchers have not identified a single cause that explains or is present in all people with schizophrenia. a complex interaction between genetics, early development, environment, and biological factors causes schizophrenia. People are more likely to develop the...
Nonverbal learning disorder impacts understanding nonverbal information, such as concepts and patterns. This results in academic, social, and spatial challenges. Intelligence is both verbal and nonverbal. However, many miss out on nonverbal aspects that limit a child’s ability to learn, understand, and communicate because they are not as obvious.
About 15 to 20% of the world's population identifies as neurodivergent. Neurodivergent people often face workplace barriers in applying, interviewing, and onboarding. Some companies, such as P&G, have introduced programs to recruit and retain neurodivergent candidates. This article is part of the "Innovation at Work" series exploring the trends and...
Stigma, discrimination, and lack of support are real barriers to employment for people with schizophrenia. However, with treatment and support, people with the condition may be able to manage their symptoms and perform meaningful work. Working may offer many benefits to people with severe mental health conditions such as schizophrenia.
Hundreds of families are pursuing lawsuits against makers of Tylenol and acetaminophen products, alleging use during pregnancy caused ADHD or autism in babies. Litigation has been centralized before one judge for coordinated pretrial proceedings. Court has directed lawyers prioritize discovery into the link between prenatal use of Tylenol and Autism,...
Mindfulness meditation brings back focus on the present moment to attain a peaceful state of mind. A popular technique for this is to simply pay attention to breathing, “not because there is anything special about it,” explained minful.org, “but because the physical sensation of breathing is always there and you can use it as an anchor to the present moment.”
