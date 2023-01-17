ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Al Brown, known for his role as Valchek on 'The Wire,' dies at 83: Reports

Al Brown, best known for his role as Col. Stanislaus Valchek on "The Wire," has died. Brown's daughter Jenny told TMZ that the actor died on Friday following a battle with Alzheimer's. He was 83. The actor's Facebook page also shared a message about his passing. "My name is Michael....

