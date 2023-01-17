Read full article on original website
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
Serial rapist David Carrick sacked from Metropolitan Police after ‘sickening and horrific’ crimes
A serial rapist police officer has been sacked by the Metropolitan Police at a misconduct hearing.David Carrick, 48, was found to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after pleading guilty to dozens of rapes which the assistant commissioner has branded “sickening and horrific.” Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe said she was in no doubt Carrick’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and said he should be dismissed from the Met without notice.She acknowledged the “courage and suffering” of Carrick’s victims, adding: “This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing. I truly hope to never see...
Police were warned about predatory behaviour by officers before David Carrick case, watchdog says
Police have “not done enough” to act on warnings over failings in the vetting and monitoring of officers, a watchdog has warned.Revelations that serial rapist David Carrick was able to serve in the Metropolitan Police despite numerous reports of domestic abuse have sparked demands for urgent change.He was allowed to join Britain’s largest force the year after it investigated him for harassing a former partner, and was not re-vetted for 16 years, when he passed the checks yet again.Andy Cooke, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said that in November his watchdog published a report finding that it was “too...
Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'
Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
Documents concerning JFK's death revealed that the British were warned 25 minutes before the assassination
JFK in 1963Photo byCecil Stoughton, White House; Public Domain. Documents related to JFK's assassination were supposed to be made public in 2017. However, Donald Trump, president at the time, decided not to release all the documents.
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’
A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
London Police Officer Who Wrongfully Accused Black Woman of Drug Possession Disciplined for Conducting ‘Degrading’ Strip Search
A London police officer has been put on disciplinary notice after a two-year investigation found he conducted a “degrading” strip search of a Black woman back in 2020. The woman had been arrested after being accused of having drugs in her possession. The driver operating the vehicle she was in was reportedly driving erratically in the London Borough of Lewisham and was arrested as well.
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
Police use chainsaw to break into cocaine dealer's home
Dramatic footage released by police shows the moment officers used a chainsaw to break into a cocaine dealer’s home.Sparks were sent flying as they cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex.Eventually, the officers bashed their way into the house with a ramming device.Once inside, they seized large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine and a huge stack of 50 euro notes.Sokol Zaimi was charged with drug offences that he admitted to Basildon Crown Court.He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia accused of leading multibillion-dollar drug cartelBrixton O2: Woman confirmed dead following crush at Asake concertDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
Police officer went on unauthorised 102mph chase which saw driver die
A serving police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after ignoring orders and going on a police chase at 102mph which culminated in a man’s death.Pc Jared Brereton, of Lincolnshire Police, along with passenger, Pc Phoebe Chambers, tailed 25-year-old Kyle Johnson near Skegness at high speed – despite being told not to continue the chase and not being trained to do so – before Mr Johnson crashed into a tree off the A52 just after 11pm on March 4 last year.A five-month investigation by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), found that footage and...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Police find elaborate underground bunker in Adelaide allegedly used to grow cannabis
Two men have been arrested after police uncovered an elaborate underground bunker allegedly used to grow cannabis in Adelaide’s south. Officers attended a semi-rural property in the suburb of Coromandel East on Monday where they discovered the bunker’s entrance. Once inside, police allege they uncovered a large amount...
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
Sean Patterson: Assassination of Brit, 33, in Jamaica was ‘contract killing ordered from UK’, senior cop reveals
THE assassination of a British personal trainer in Jamaica was ordered from the UK, a senior cop said last night. Sean Patterson, 33, was shot by the pool of his holiday villa on Monday, three days after arriving on the Caribbean island. A man of 34 arrested on suspicion of...
Migrants who arrive on cross-Channel dinghies will face 'rapid removal' from UK
Channel migrants will face an automatic ban on making asylum claims under tough new immigration measures being drawn up by Suella Braverman, the Daily Mail can reveal.
Met Police fury after man avoids jail for throwing boiling water in officer's face in racial attack
Astrit Mala, 47, assaulted two police officers on July 1 this year as they were helping council staff evict him from his property in Southall, West London. He was handed a suspended sentence.
Swindon cannabis farm: Man arrested after 200 plants found by police
A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm with 200 plants was discovered by police on a residential street. Plants were found in five rooms of the property on Wolsely Avenue in Swindon, which had been converted to grow cannabis. The man, in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday...
Police officer sacked for texts about ‘dodgy showers’ in Auschwitz
A police officer has been sacked for sending horrific messages on a ‘hate group’ WhatsApp chat about people lining up for ‘dodgy showers’ in Auschwitz.PC Daniel Comfort was one of six police officers dismissed after an investigation by the Independent Officer for Police Conduct (IOPC) found them guilty of sending deeply inappropriate and offensive messages.PC Daniel Comfort, 47, of Norfolk Constabulary, was the most active in the group, sending 54 offensive messages that were homophobic, racist and sexist out of the 1,184 total he sent.The group had various names including ‘**** Hate Group’, named after a mixed-race officer, ‘Boris’s Benders’,...
