As Blizzard ends operations in China, things at NetEase have reportedly turned hostile
Due to an end of an agreement between Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, millions of game accounts in China will be suspended soon.
US News and World Report
Tencent, NetEase Shares Rise as China Gaming Crackdown Eases
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Tencent Holdings, the world's largest gaming company, and smaller rival NetEase Inc rose on Wednesday after China's video games regulator granted the first gaming licences in 2023, further easing an industry crackdown. Tencent's shares rose as much as 1.7% in early trade before paring...
US News and World Report
'World of Warcraft' Battle Heats up as NetEase Rejects Blizzard Offer
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese games publisher NetEase Inc NTES.O said on Wednesday it has rejected a proposal from Activision Blizzard Inc to extend their long-time partnership for six months, as the U.S. game developer looks for a new partner. NetEase said the proposal was "commercially illogical" and accused the U.S....
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
In Rare Address, Xi Jinping Says China Facing Tough Challenges As COVID-19 Enters 'New Phase'
In a rare video speech, President Xi Jinping said China was facing tough times as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the government eased curbs last month – one of the most direct acknowledgments of Beijing worsening health crisis. What Happened: Xi, addressing his people on the eve of the lunar...
coinchapter.com
China’s Navy Will Defeat US If a War Breaks Out — Former Navy Captain
According to studies, the Chinese navy will defeat the US navy if a war breaks out. Professor Sam Tangredi, a former US navy captain, argues that China's bigger navy fleet is an advantage. China has threatened to invade Taiwan, which will drag the United States into a war. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com)...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
IGN
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
BBC
Gamers say goodbye to Google's Stadia as platform shuts
Google will shut down its Stadia cloud-gaming service in the UK on Thursday, as it issues refunds to gamers. Stadia was touted as a "Netflix for games" when it launched, in November 2019, allowing players to stream games online without a PC or console. The service will be inaccessible after...
Super Nintendo World finally comes to the U.S. in February 2023
Super Mario figure gamePhoto byImage by Alexa from Pixabay. “From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood stated in a press release.
In The Face Of Chinese Space Progress, US and Japan Agree Space Attacks Will Trigger Mutual Defense Treaty
For some time now the officials of the United States military have been aware of the rapid advancements being made by China in the realm of outer space military capabilities. According to Lt. General Nina Armagno, the director of staff of the United States Space Force, China has made significant progress in a number of areas, such as satellite communications and re-usable spacecraft which are important for the scaling up of a space program. Even more concerning is how Ye Peijian, the head of China’s Lunar Exploration Program, has compared Earth’s moon and Mars to contested islands in the South China Sea. Islands which China has exerted significant efforts to claim for itself.
US News and World Report
India Foreign Minister Visits Sri Lanka With Stronger Ties, China in Focus
COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender...
US News and World Report
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Gets Sweetened $738 Million Offer From Playtika
(Reuters) -Playtika Holding Corp on Thursday sweetened its offer for Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, to 683 million euros ($737.50 million), as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace. The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the...
US News and World Report
Amazon to Lay off Staff in U.S., Canada and Costa Rica by End of Day
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc will cut some jobs in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica by the end of Wednesday as part of its plan to lay off 18,000 employees, the e-commerce giant said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The layoffs are the latest in the U.S....
ComicBook
Xbox, Bethesda Employees Included in Significant Microsoft Layoffs
Microsoft is undergoing significant layoffs which include employees at Xbox and Bethesda. Microsoft is one of the biggest tech giants in the world, but due to economic conditions, the entire tech sector has been getting hit hard with all kinds of unfortunate changes. There have been hiring freezes, layoffs, and more. Microsoft recently announced it would be giving unlimited PTO to its employees, but is also undergoing big layoffs now. This also comes almost exactly a year after Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision for nearly $70 billion. The deal is being heavily scrutinized and has the potential to be blocked following an FTC antitrust lawsuit.
US News and World Report
China Reports Big Jump in COVID Hospitalisations -WHO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China reported a large jump in COVID-19 hospitalisations in the week through to January 15 to the highest since the pandemic began, according to a weekly report published by the World Health Organization on Thursday. However, the WHO said it awaited "detailed provincial data disaggregated by week...
Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for US bankruptcy
The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for US bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi.
‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action
Three “super-tipping points” for climate action could trigger a cascade of decarbonisation across the global economy, according to a report. Relatively small policy interventions on electric cars, plant-based alternatives to meat and green fertilisers would lead to unstoppable growth in those sectors, the experts said. But the boost...
