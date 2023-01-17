Microsoft is undergoing significant layoffs which include employees at Xbox and Bethesda. Microsoft is one of the biggest tech giants in the world, but due to economic conditions, the entire tech sector has been getting hit hard with all kinds of unfortunate changes. There have been hiring freezes, layoffs, and more. Microsoft recently announced it would be giving unlimited PTO to its employees, but is also undergoing big layoffs now. This also comes almost exactly a year after Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision for nearly $70 billion. The deal is being heavily scrutinized and has the potential to be blocked following an FTC antitrust lawsuit.

1 DAY AGO