ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Called Out For 'Blatantly Dirty Play' In Playoff Loss To Cowboys

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gw2p0_0kHPXwUc00

Tom Brady took some hits online for what appeared to be a “ dirty move ” during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 playoff defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. (Watch the video below.)

The quarterback slid into Cowboys safety Malik Hooker from behind in a tripping maneuver considered a no-no by the NFL . Hooker was returning an apparent fumble and Brady seemed to be doing his best to take him down. The irresponsible tackle attempt may have been a result of frustration because the Buccaneers were already losing 24-0 at that point, USA Today pointed out . The outlet called it a “blatantly dirty play.”

The Buccaneers were penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, but that call was on center Ryan Jensen, the Sporting News reported . The fumble ruling was overturned as well.

The league has gone after Brady before for similar antics. He was fined $10,000 for dangerously sliding into the Baltimore Ravens’ Ed Reed during the AFC Championship game in 2013. He also drew attention for sliding at Giants safety Xavier McKinney in 2021.

Brady will have lots to think about after a losing season that included multiple tantrums and a public divorce: Retire again? Stay with the Bucs? Move on?

Here’s Sunday’s play and Twitter’s response:

Comments / 10

Barry Kordes
4d ago

Typical reaction for a infant when he doesn't get his way or win. As i mention before, if i was his offensive line. I would pull a " Longest Yard "play on him. Just step aside an let defense teach him a respect lesson

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
RadarOnline

SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family

Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game

Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Vikings Coaching Announcement

The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 this season and had one of their best years in recent memory. But their defensive failings have led to the end of one coach's tenure. On Thursday, the Vikings announced that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not be returning to the team in 2023. Donatell was in ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys have some significant injury issues heading into this weekend's Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters has been ruled out with a hip injury, and star safety Jayron Kearse is questionable with the knee injury he suffered ...
DALLAS, TX
HuffPost

HuffPost

255K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy