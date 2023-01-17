2:00 p.m. Thursday – Just a quick update to things, the snowfall Sunday night and Monday is looking less impressive for the Syracuse area, and frankly CNY as a whole. The trends have been for a system passing to our south and east, far enough to preclude any heavy snow for Central New York. Things, of course, could change, but if you were pinning me down for a forecast for Sunday night and Monday I would say at this point 4 inches or less of snow is likely from the first storm. Not a big deal by any means, more of a nuisance, especially for late January in Central New York.

