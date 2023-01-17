Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winter Weather Advisory in effect today with a wintry mix transitioning to rain. When do we dry out? Details below:. Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Broome County
A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for Broome, Cortland, and Chenango counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon.
localsyr.com
UPDATE: Two chances of snow for CNY for the next week
2:00 p.m. Thursday – Just a quick update to things, the snowfall Sunday night and Monday is looking less impressive for the Syracuse area, and frankly CNY as a whole. The trends have been for a system passing to our south and east, far enough to preclude any heavy snow for Central New York. Things, of course, could change, but if you were pinning me down for a forecast for Sunday night and Monday I would say at this point 4 inches or less of snow is likely from the first storm. Not a big deal by any means, more of a nuisance, especially for late January in Central New York.
cnycentral.com
A mix of wintry weather could lead to some icy road conditions Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Do you remember the icy weather we had back on Tuesday this week?. Our weather for Thursday looks similar which means once again roads, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways could become icy once again. What's also similar to Tuesday's weather is the National Weather Service has posted Winter...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory for entire listening area Thursday and into Friday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 A.M. THURSDAY MORNING TO 6 A.M. EST FRIDAY. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From...
cnycentral.com
Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until mid-afternoon
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Freezing rain will be impacting travel across Central New York through mid-afternoon. As of late Tuesday morning, there have been reports of several accidents on the New York State Thruway west of Westmoreland. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2:00PM for areas that...
Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (January 18th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Wednesday’s events:. Varsity Girls Bowling: Homer vs. Chittenango. The Homer Lady Trojans defeated Chittenango...
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
Cause determined in fatal Schuyler County crash
The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office has released the cause of a crash that happened last Thursday on Route 79 in the Town of Hector.
NewsChannel 36
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
wxhc.com
Water Main Break at Cortland Wastewater Treatment Plant; Polkville Temporarily Without Water
A water main break has occurred at the Cortland Wastewater Treatment Plant in the City of Cortland today, January 18th. Residents and businesses in Polkville are currently without water due to the water main break. Those in the affected area can expect to be without water for an estimated 4-hours...
One person dead in Beaver Dams weekend garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire in Beaver Dams that left a person dead over the weekend is under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a structure fire on Hornby Road early in the morning on January 15, 2023. While trying to put out the blaze, […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Harmonei Tuttle
Harmonei Tuttle is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Tuttle is wanted on a probation violation. Tuttle was convicted of criminal mischief. Tuttle is 21 years old. Tuttle has hazel eyes and sandy brown hair. Tuttle is 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. The last known...
Comments / 0