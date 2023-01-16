The Oakland Art Library has opened with its first event on April 2019. On the 3rd Thursday of each month the library will open its doors again to those who RSVP for free. Each library event will include music, drinks, community, and of course, lots of art. We feature around 40 different artists from all around the SF Bay Area and by becoming a member, you can take a piece of art home to enjoy. Bring it back within the next 3 events and check out another piece.

