Redwood City, CA

Guided Breathwork Session & In-Store Shop Party

Athleta Sutter St. invites you to simply breathe and be you. While the new year is here, the restful energy of the Winter Solstice continues to surround us. Let’s be present to the now. We warmly welcome you to breathe and BE for a refreshing, in-store Breathwork and shopping experience. You’ll also be some of the first to shop our new arrivals, just in time for spring!
“Light up the Night” 2023 Golden Gate Park Bike Parade (SF)

Third time’s the charm! After many rainy weeks, we’re excited to bring the Light Up the Night Bike Parade back to JFK Promenade this Saturday, Jan 21!✨. Front and Back Bike Lights are generously provided by REI. Come by Peacock Meadow starting at 4pm for free light accessories...
Oakland Art Library Open House | East Bay

The Oakland Art Library has opened with its first event on April 2019. On the 3rd Thursday of each month the library will open its doors again to those who RSVP for free. Each library event will include music, drinks, community, and of course, lots of art. We feature around 40 different artists from all around the SF Bay Area and by becoming a member, you can take a piece of art home to enjoy. Bring it back within the next 3 events and check out another piece.
2023 Lunar New Year Celebration at Thrive City + Rabbit Petting Zoo

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with fun festivities, culinary delights, and cultural performances during the Lunar New Year Celebration in Thrive City. Join a multicultural celebration filled with wishes for health, luck, and prosperity throughout the new year! Event is on January 21 5PM-7PM with doors opening at 4PM. RSVP linked in Bio.
SF’s Weiner Dog Meetup: First Pawty of 2023 (Crissy Field)

Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: *Top Pick*, In Person, Pets. Venue: Crissy Field. Address: 1199 E Beach, San Francisco, CA. 9:00 am Randolph...
Oakland’s Lunar New Year Celebration at Jack London Square (2023)

Jack London Square will be celebrating the “Year of the Rabbit” with a fun-filled Lunar New Year event on Saturday, January 21st, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. located in the plaza near Plank. This FREE event will include the following:. Special performance by USCDA and Xiaopei Chinese...
SF’s “Esprit Park” Getting Huge Makeover After 40 Years (Groundbreaking Ceremony)

Esprit Park was built as a private, corporate park in 1982 and transferred to San Francisco’s Recreation and Park Department in 2001. The park is an urban oasis, connecting the neighborhood to nature within an urban environment. As Dogpatch transitions to a high-density residential neighborhood, the park is experiencing an increased level of use by all — adults, children, and dogs.
FOG Design+Art Fair 2023 at Fort Mason (Jan. 19-22)

FOG Design+Art Fair 2023 at Fort Mason (Jan. 19-22) FOG Design+Art brings together an international roster of leading contemporary design and art galleries, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the best of art and design from around the world all in one place. The 2023 fair will feature 45 galleries from Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Milan, New York, and San Francisco, among others.
Oakland’s Valentine’s Day Celebration at Jack London Square (2023)

Valentine’s Day Celebration on Sunday, February 12th, from 1pm – 3pm located in the plaza near Plank. This event will include a DJ and Valentine’s Day trivia. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SF Pushes for Privately-Funded Overdose Prevention Sites

Mayor London N. Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen recently announced local steps the City is taking to address a recently identified permitting barrier to move forward with a non-city-funded Overdose Prevention Site. As the City has continued to wait for federal guidance around whether it can fund an overdose prevention...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

