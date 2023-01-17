“Party in Ten”: The story of Operation Eager Anvil the prequel attack of Operation Desert Storm conducted by USAF MH-53J US Army and AH-64A helicopters

Read full article on original website
theaviationgeekclub.com
US Navy F-14 Tomcat RIO tells the story of when he and his pilot intercepted a Concorde during Operation Desert Shield
‘As we swung our nose in the direction of the vector we got, I got an immediate lock on an extremely fast and high-flying aircraft,’ David ‘Hey Joe’ Parsons, F-14 Tomcat RIO. On May 17, 1987, the guided missile frigate USS Stark was hit by a pair...
theaviationgeekclub.com
The story of Operation Secret Squirrel, the top-secret ultra-long range B-52 Stratofortress mission that opened strikes of Operation Desert Storm
Secret Squirrel remained classified until Jan. 16, 1992, when the aircrew members and maintainers who made the mission possible were presented with air, achievement and commendation medals for their efforts. On the morning of Aug. 2, 1990, Iraq invaded nearby Kuwait. In less than four hours, Iraqi forces occupied Kuwait...
theaviationgeekclub.com
MiG Eater! The story of the RAF Tornado GR1 that destroyed an Iraqi fighter landing at Al Asad air base using the JP233 runway denial weapon during the first night of Operation Desert Storm
Sqn Ldr Pete Batson and Wg Cdr Mike Heath caught an Iraqi Air Force Mirage F1EQ, rather than a ‘MiG’, in their JP233 weapons footprint when it landed on the runway during their attack run. When the Gulf Crisis of 1990 was triggered by the Iraqi invasion of...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Army Pfc. Green accounted for from the Vietnam War
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Pfc. Thomas F. Green, 19, of Ramona, California, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
Documents concerning JFK's death revealed that the British were warned 25 minutes before the assassination
JFK in 1963Photo byCecil Stoughton, White House; Public Domain. Documents related to JFK's assassination were supposed to be made public in 2017. However, Donald Trump, president at the time, decided not to release all the documents.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
In the past decade, over a dozen Chinese agents recruited by the CIA have been killed or imprisoned. A spying suspect in the FBI may be to blame.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
This US Army Medic Continued to Help the Wounded on the Battlefield Amid Flying Bullets Despite Being Badly Injured
Lawrence Joel was born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and enlisted in the army following his graduation from high school. He decided to become an Army medic because he believed that it suited his peaceful personality and aligned with his desire to help others.
theaviationgeekclub.com
That time an Air America UH-1D Huey shot down a North Vietnamese An-2 Colt Biplane
This engagement marked the first CIA air-to-air victory and the only kill achieved by a helicopter against a biplane. The UH-1 evolved from a 1955 US Army competition for a new utility helicopter. The Army employed it in various roles, including that of an armed escort or attack gunship in Vietnam. The initial Army designation was HU-1, which led to the common unofficial nickname of “Huey.” All US armed services adopted the model as did several other countries, and it was redesignated in 1962 as the UH-1 under a triservice agreement.
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
Watch How Close Chinese Fighter Jet Flies To U.S. Air Force Plane
Despite the danger, the U.S. "will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace," vowed America's Indo-Pacific Joint Force in a statment.
Ukraine boasts that it used a drone to steal a radio from a dead Russian soldier, letting it listen in on enemy plans
Ukraine's 54th mechanized brigade said its troops were able to use the radio to secretly listen to Russian communications.
33 years ago, the US Army's elite Delta Force pulled off its first successful hostage rescue mission
In the early morning hours of December 20, 1989, Delta Force operators descended on a Panamanian prison holding CIA operative Kurt Muse.
