“Party in Ten”: The story of Operation Eager Anvil the prequel attack of Operation Desert Storm conducted by USAF MH-53J US Army and AH-64A helicopters

This engagement marked the first CIA air-to-air victory and the only kill achieved by a helicopter against a biplane. The UH-1 evolved from a 1955 US Army competition for a new utility helicopter. The Army employed it in various roles, including that of an armed escort or attack gunship in Vietnam. The initial Army designation was HU-1, which led to the common unofficial nickname of “Huey.” All US armed services adopted the model as did several other countries, and it was redesignated in 1962 as the UH-1 under a triservice agreement.

